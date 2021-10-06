Global Air Purifier Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 by HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Purifier Market (2021 Edition): Analysis By Filter Technology (HEPA, ION & Ozone, Activated Carbon, Electronic Precipitator, Others), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Purifier Market was valued at USD 9,850.45 Million in the year 2020

With the increased disposable income, bad air quality in major cities of the world and air borne disease such as COVID-19, the consumption of Air Purifier has increased at a higher pace.

The advancements in electronics and increased use of electronics drive the Air Purifier market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the increasing application of air purifiers in automobiles will further propel the market in the coming years, but the market will be driven mostly by the residential sector.

The R&D collaborations between business lines are facilitating the development of innovative solutions and services which can then be used by other Group units. With the increased disposable income and air borne disease such as COVID-19, the consumption of Air Purifier has increased by a huge amount.

The advancements in electronics and increased use of electronics drive the Air Purifier market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific owing to rise in awareness about advanced air purifiers and it also include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cognizance about various respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), rising carbon dioxide emissions, augmenting vehicles sales, etc.

Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC region will significantly drive Air Purifier market growth in subsequent years.

The segment of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and likely in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by the HEPA in the abatement of ambient as well as household air pollution. During 2021-2026, Air Purifiers Market is anticipated to grow at an increased pace because of the air pollution, respiratory problems like asthma, awareness about the product and increasing penetration in the Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, increasing demand for various types of air purifiers such as vehicle mounted as well as portable air purifiers has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of air purifiers in the future.

Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific expected to account for the largest regional share in the global Air Purifier market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cognizance about various respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rising carbon dioxide emissions.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new Type development. The companies analysed in the report include: Honeywell International Inc., Philips, Daikin, Whirlpool, Sharp, Unilever, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, IQAir, Blueair.

