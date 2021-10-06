Worldwide Companion Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux and Myriad Genetics Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global companion diagnostics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Companion diagnostics refer to a combination of tests and therapies that provide essential information about corresponding therapeutic products to deliver safe and effective medical care. These diagnostics also offer an in-depth understanding of disease biology and the mechanism of action (MOA), which help healthcare professionals determine the potential side effects or risks of a therapeutic product on the patient. At present, companion diagnostics are extensively utilized in oncology to deliver targeted therapies and personalized medicines to patients.



The growing prevalence of cancer, in confluence with the escalating demand for in-vitro diagnostics and targeted therapies, represents one of the key factors impelling the global companion diagnostics market growth. Apart from this, personalized healthcare (PHC) and precision medicine are also gaining traction in the treatment of cardiovascular, neurological, infectious and inflammatory diseases, which, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for next-generation sequencing (NGS), the rising number of clinical trials and the increasing focus on the co-development of drugs and diagnostic technologies are contributing to the market growth. The introduction of new biomarkers, rising approvals of companion diagnostics and increasing collaboration between companies to develop novel companion diagnostic products are some of the other factors positively influencing the market growth. Currently, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), diagnostic service providers are providing test services to healthcare providers. They are also utilizing companion diagnostics to detect the efficacy of COVID-19 drugs among patients undergoing oncology therapies.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global companion diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, product & services, technology, indication and end-user.



Breakup by Product & Service

Assays, Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In-situ Hybridization (ISH)

Real-time PCR (RT-PCR)

Gene Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Indication

Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Neurological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Breakup by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Reference Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux, Danaher Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Myriad Genetics Inc., Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



