United States SD-WAN End User Survey Analysis 2021: IT Resource Optimization, Centralized Network Management, and Improved Cloud Connectivity Drive Growing SD-WAN Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US SD-WAN End User Survey Analysis, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 SD-WAN survey validates the SD-WAN adoption trend across industries and how IT decision-makers emphasize security functionalities and network virtualization.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the 2021 SD-WAN survey results, evaluating the benefits enterprises achieve from SD-WAN deployment, the trends on replacing existing network equipment, enterprises' preferred VNFs, and the criteria IT decision-makers use in selecting an SD-WAN solution.

The Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) has advanced to the growth stage from an early growth phase of the product lifecycle.

In the 2018 survey, the publisher found that enterprises were aware of the benefits of SD-WAN and prepared for its deployment. Since then, enterprise decision-makers have focused on upgrading network capabilities with SD-WAN solutions, increasing their efforts as the COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions drive the shift to remote work as the new normal.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methodology



2. Top Business Drivers for Digital Transformation and Key Technology Trends

Top Business Drivers for Companies' Digital Transformation Initiatives

Top Technology Trends for Businesses in the Next 24 Months

3. US SD-WAN Deployment Trends

SD-WAN Deployment Trends among US Businesses

Reasons for No Intention to Deploy SD-WAN in the Next 24 Months

SD-WAN Deployment Trends by Industry Vertical

SD-WAN Deployment Trends by Company Size

Benefits Businesses Achieve from SD-WAN Deployment

Improvements Businesses See from SD-WAN Deployment

Top Challenges Businesses Face in SD-WAN Deployment

SD-WAN Sites at Branch and Remote/Home Office Locations

4. SD-WAN Drivers

Benefits Businesses Expect from SD-WAN Deployment

SD-WAN CPE Replacing Traditional Routers in Enterprise WANs

SD-WAN CPE Replacing Traditional Firewalls in Enterprise WANs

Expected Impact of Replacing Branch Routers with SD-WAN CPE with Integrated Routers

Expected Impact of Replacing Branch Firewalls with SD-WAN Appliance with Integrated SD-WAN and Security CPE

Perspective on Current and Planned uCPE Deployments

Expected Impact of Deploying uCPE at Branch Locations

Preferred VNFs for Current and Planned uCPE Deployments

Importance of Parameters in Selecting an SD-WAN Solution

5. SD-WAN Buying Preference

Organizations' Preferences to Purchase and Manage SD-Wan Solutions

Importance of Parameters to Select a Fully Managed/Co-managed SD-WAN Solution

Network Service Choices with SD-WAN

Expected Value of Working with a Managed Service Provider

Preferred Partner to Deploy Managed SD-WAN

6. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpqxwp



