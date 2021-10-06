Global $29.18 Bn Smart Agriculture Markets to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring), by Offering, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart agriculture market size is anticipated to reach USD 29.18 Billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6%

Factors such as consistent growth in population, low availability of cultivable land, government incentives, and demand for fresh and high-quality food are expected to drive the smart greenhouse market.

The prevailing scarcity of land in urban cities has urged growers to adopt new solutions for developing fresh produces. For instance, the vertical farming technique enables consumers to grow crops indoor in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse.



The growing population is expected to result in an increased food demand by 2050. Farmers are likely to witness immense pressure in increasing crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or adopting newer techniques, such as smart agriculture and vertical farming. Traditional farming techniques witness several barriers such as climate change, high labor cost.

These disadvantages can be overcome with the use of technologies such as LED indoor farming, which creates a nature-like condition to help farmers meet the swelling food demand. Additionally, the changing preference of consumers toward healthier and fresh foods is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Agri M2M offers significant opportunities to mobile operators owing to its potential to generate additional revenue through value-added services. For instance, bundling M2M services with a voice or data offering for rural enterprise customers is likely to enhance the application of M2M.



Agri VAS has been developed to overcome the information gap faced by farmers in emerging markets such as China and India. Additionally, it also helps in connecting the cultivators with other key players in the agriculture supply chain.

Agriculture Value Added Services (VAS) have increased over the past few years owing to their rising awareness among VAS providers, mobile operators, and farmers. A few types of M2M connectivity include cellular M2M, satellite & fixed network, power line, and short range connections such as Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and ZigBee.



Smart Agriculture Market Report Highlights

The growing trend of producing biopharmaceutical products under a controlled environment is expected to drive the smart greenhouse market demand over the projected period.

The software segment is expected to portray the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period.

The LED grow light segment is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

The indoor farming technique makes use of LED to create natural surroundings for growing vegetables and herbs.

The advent of modern agriculture technology along with the flexible pricing of connected devices is likely to influence the South American regional market demand.

Various organizations are investing heavily in R&D to offer efficient and low-cost solutions to consumers.

Key players in the smart agriculture market include CropMetrics LLC (U.S.), Drone Deploy (U.S.), DeLaval International AB (Sweden), DICKEY-john Corporation (U.S.), and Farmers Edge, Inc. (Canada), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Vertical Farming Market

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.5. Smart Agriculture Market Analysis

3.5.1. Industry analysis - porter's five forces

3.5.2. PEST analysis

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.3.1. New Product Innovation

3.5.3.2. Mergers & acquisitions

3.5.3.3. Collaborations & partnerships

3.5.3.4. Expansion

3.5.4. Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Agriculture Market



Chapter 4. Smart Agriculture Component Outlook

4.1. Smart Agriculture Market, By Agriculture Type, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Precision farming

4.3. Livestock monitoring

4.4. Smart greenhouse



Chapter 5. Smart Agriculture Offering Outlook

5.1. Smart Agriculture Market, By Offering, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software

5.4. Service



Chapter 6. Smart Agriculture Network Application Outlook

6.1. Smart Agriculture Market, By Application, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Livestock monitoring.

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.3. Milk harvesting

6.2.4. Breeding management

6.2.5. Feeding management

6.2.6. Animal comfort management

6.3. Smart greenhouse application

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Water & fertilizer management

6.3.4. HVAC management

6.3.5. Yield monitoring

6.4. Precision farming application

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.3. Yield monitoring

6.4.3.1. On-Farm

6.4.3.2. Off-Farm

6.4.4. Field mapping

6.4.5. Crop scouting

6.4.6. Weather tracking & forecasting

6.4.7. Irrigation management

6.4.8. Inventory management

6.4.9. Farm labor management



Chapter 7. Smart Agriculture Regional Outlook

7.1. Smart Agriculture Market, By Region, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, and Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Company Analysis Tools



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CropMetrics

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

CropZilla

Deere & Company

DroneDeploy

DeLaval Inc.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc.

Gamaya

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Raven Industries

SST Development Group, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

The Climate Corporation

Topcon

