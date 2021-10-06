Innovative Collaboration between TECHNATION and Talent Beyond Boundaries Addresses Canada’s Tech Talent Shortage

Mississauga, ON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECHNATION, Canada’s leading technology industry association, has partnered with Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB), a global not-for-profit organization focused on unlocking skilled migration pathways for refugees in countries like Afghanistan, Jordan and Lebanon. This new partnership addresses both the shortage of talent and the humanitarian crisis around the globe.

Canada is facing a tremendous demand for tech talent, and the talent shortage has serious implications. Immigration is one way Canada can address this issue. Talent Beyond Boundaries helps employers by recruiting from a pool of displaced individuals, augmenting their recruitment efforts by giving them access to previously untapped talent. TBB has 30,000 skilled refugees currently looking for opportunities – and works to unlock skilled migration pathways into positions around the globe.

“TECHNATION is honoured to support this important initiative, alongside Canada’s commitments to support the immigration of refugees from around the world,” said Angela Mondou, President and CEO, TECHNATION. “My own experience working in the Canadian military in war-zones, forever changed my view as to why Canada must continue to step up and lend a helping hand. The need for skilled tech talent in Canada is real, and this partnership with TBB is another important way we can make a difference, helping both employers, and job seekers.”

For Canadian technology businesses with hiring needs, TBB can connect employers with outstanding candidates. TBB will assist companies throughout the process, matching job descriptions with qualified candidates and facilitating remote interviews. If a job offer is extended and accepted, TBB will facilitate the visa process and monitor the application through to approval.

Once the new employee lands, TBB also supports the settlement process as they begin their new life in Canada. With thousands of software developers in their database, and tech companies struggling to fill open roles, these individuals’ skills are being wasted.

“At a time where the world is seeing both an economic and humanitarian crisis, it is more important than ever for Canada to lead the way on the world stage,” Patrick O’Leary, Country Director – Canada, Talent Beyond Boundaries. “Making economic pathways more accessible to skilled refugees is not only the smart thing to do for employers, it’s also the right thing to do. TBB looks forward to working with TECHNATION and technology businesses across Canada to support refugees and to address the critical skill shortage in Canada.”

Over the past three years, TECHNATION has played a significant role in deploying over $200 million of government funding and talent in the tech sector, launched CareerFinder, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven digital platform focused on Canada’s labour market intelligence for the Tech Sector, and launched programs in AI and cyber talent development.

About Talent Beyond Boundaries

Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB) was founded in response to the Syrian refugee crisis by philanthropists in Washington, DC and Melbourne, Australia.

In 2014, American attorneys, Mary Louise and Bruce Cohen, began exploring labour mobility for skilled refugees as Fellows with the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative. The Cohens travelled to Beirut to meet with advocacy organisations, UN agencies, and refugees themselves, and returned convinced that the idea had merit. Around the same time, Australian tech entrepreneur and humanitarian, John Cameron, organised a taskforce of local experts to explore this same concept. When they learned about each other, Mary Louise, Bruce and John joined up to establish TBB as a global non-profit.

TBB works with governments, policy makers and employers to remove the barriers that prevent refugees from tapping into international employment and accessing skilled migration opportunities. TBB's model is designed to complement existing humanitarian pathways, providing refugees with an additional, safe and legal option to overcome displacement.

For more information about TBB, please visit: https://www.talentbeyondboundaries.org/eoi.

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is the industry-government nexus for technology prosperity in Canada. As a member-driven, not-for-profit, TECHNATION unites Canada’s technology sector, governments, and communities to enable technology prosperity in Canada.

TECHNATION champions technology prosperity by providing advocacy, professional development and networking opportunities across industry and governments at all levels; connecting Canadian scale-ups with global tech leaders; engaging the global supply chain; and filling the technology talent pipeline.

TECHNATION has served as the authoritative national voice of the $230 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 44,000 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates more than 671,100 jobs and invests $8.0 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer.

For more information: www.technationcanada.ca