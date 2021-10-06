Tech Industry Luminaries Headline OneLogin Connect 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLogin, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), today announced the details for their highly-anticipated annual user conference, Connect 2021 . Designed for IT professionals, executives, as well as channel and service providers, this year’s full-day, multi-track online event will take place on October 26 in North America and on October 28 in EMEA.



Sessions will highlight key industry issues ranging from the current cybersecurity state of emergency and ever-evolving regulations and the importance of Zero Trust architectures, to workforce and business continuity. The event will kick off with a keynote address from Alex Stamos of Krebs Stamos Group and former Chief Security Officer of Facebook and Chief Information and Security Officer of Yahoo.

Stamos will be joined by recognized thought-leaders and industry experts from OneLogin, as well as:

Jeff Orlowski: Award-winning filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed documentary, ‘The Social Dilemma,’ a chilling portrayal of social media companies and their outsized influence over our socio-political landscape.

Award-winning filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed documentary, ‘The Social Dilemma,’ a chilling portrayal of social media companies and their outsized influence over our socio-political landscape. Keren Elazari: Internationally recognized cybersecurity analyst, author, and researcher with over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity field, Elazari is also the speaker of one of TED Conference’s most watched talks on the topic of cybersecurity and hacking.

Internationally recognized cybersecurity analyst, author, and researcher with over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity field, Elazari is also the speaker of one of TED Conference’s most watched talks on the topic of cybersecurity and hacking. Jenny Radcliffe: Known as ‘The People Hacker,’ Radcliffe is a prominent figure in the social engineering world, supporting organizations to manage the human element of their cybersecurity defenses.

Known as ‘The People Hacker,’ Radcliffe is a prominent figure in the social engineering world, supporting organizations to manage the human element of their cybersecurity defenses. Shira Rubinoff: Having built two cybersecurity product companies and led numerous women-in-technology efforts, Rubinoff is a reputable influencer and advisor in the cybersecurity sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome such distinguished guests to speak at this year’s Connect conference,” said Brad Brooks, CEO and president of OneLogin. “Now more than ever, organizations must collaborate and innovate new solutions to tackle the heightened threat of cyberattacks.”

“We created Connect to fulfill an important mission providing a jumping-off point from which meaningful conversations emerge. More importantly, we aim to bring people together through technology and encourage strong human-to-human relationships, so that we can all do a better job of navigating through today’s newly-established hybrid environment,” he added.

Connect 2021 will run four different tracks including:

Executive Forum - Focusing on cybersecurity from an operational perspective, this particular track will explore subjects such as business continuity in light of our collective pivot towards a hybrid world, the intricacies of a merger & acquisition, as well as how organizations contend with digital disruption while continuing to prioritize security.

Workforce - This track provides the audience with detailed guides and actionable intelligence for managing a digital and remote workforce. Topics include how to make sense of analytics presented by identity and access management platforms, leveraging risk-based authentication against AI-powered spear phishing and scaling identity automation with business growth.

Customer Identity - Unlike the Workforce track, this pathway looks specifically at securing customer identities any time, any place and on any device. Among other issues, speakers will help debunk the myths surrounding customer identity and offer tips for balancing security with seamless user experience.

Security - This route conducts a deep dive into present-day threats and cybersecurity trends. From the anatomy of a breach and ransomware in modern cloud environments, to the steps organizations can take to implement zero trust, renowned ethical hackers and cybersecurity experts present their insights.

For more information and to register for Connect 2021, visit https://events.bizzabo.com/onelogin-connect

About OneLogin