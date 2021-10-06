Global industrial assembly equipment market size to witness substantial growth over 2021-2026

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts, worldwide industrial assembly equipment market size was valued at USD 136.25 billion in 2020 and is poised to deliver a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Proceeding further, the research literature analyses the market with respect to product type, end-user spectrum, and geographical classification, while providing a detailed account of the market share, size, and scope of each of these segments. A clear qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry sphere enables users to identify the best investment areas in the upcoming years.

Moreover, the study also presents a review of the competitive landscape and defines the strategies, financials, and recent developments of influential players in this business sphere.

Increasing manufacturing volume of automobiles and consumer electronics, intensifying government regulations, and surging adoption of fastening & assembly equipment are acting as a major impetus to market growth. Rising energy demand across the globe, and ever-increasing number of SMEs in numerous countries are also supporting the market development.

Furthermore, the advent of automated manufacturing processes, such as assembly robots, aim to enhance product quality by reducing errors and variability. This is also likely to create a huge demand in the industry.

Market segmentation overview

Based on product type, global industrial assembly equipment market is arrayed into fastening equipment, and assembly equipment.

By end-user scope, the market fragmentation comprises consumer electronics, food & beverages, automotive, and others. Of these, automotive and consumer electronics segments are poised to generate massive revenues over 2021-2026, owing to high demand for assembly equipment.

Regional outlook

The research literature deems Americas (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India), Middle East & Africa, and Europe (Germany, France, Italy) to be major contributors to overall industry remuneration. Analysts cite that Asia Pacific industry is slated to record a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period, primarily driven by high product demand, growing urban population, high disposable income levels, and surging production volumes in various countries.

Competitive landscape

Prominent players in worldwide industrial assembly equipment market are Indufit Machine Group, Keller Technology Corp., Kinematic Automation Inc., Flexicon Corp., Hitachi High-Tech Corp., and AeroGo Inc. among others.

The report meticulously tracks the strategies, mergers & acquisitions, and other competitive developments among major players to provide a better understanding of the industry’s commercial matrix.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Product Overview

4. Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Assembly Equipment Market

4.3 Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Fastening Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Assembly Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Consumer Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Food & Beverage- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Americas Industrial Assembly Equipment Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 Americas Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Growth & Forecast

8.3 Americas Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Fastening Equipment, Assembly Equipment)

8.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Others)

9. Europe Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Europe Industrial Assembly Equipment Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Europe Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Growth & Forecast

9.3 Europe Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Fastening Equipment, Assembly Equipment)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Others)

10. Asia Pacific Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Assembly Equipment Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Growth & Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Type (Fastening Equipment, Assembly Equipment)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Others)

10.6 Asia Pacific Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

11. Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market Drivers

11.2 Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market Restraints

11.3 Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market - By Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market

13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market

14. Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market: Merger & Acquisitions

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

