Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market revenue to cross USD 4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market by Application (Incident Management, Device Discovery, Asset Management), End Use (IT &Telecom, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Colocation Data Center), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of automated infrastructure management solutions will cross $4 billion by 2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rise in urbanization and digitization.

Device discovery solutions are used in a variety of industries as they help in managing the connected environment in real time. These solutions aid in automatically correlating performance across all infrastructure tiers to isolate the root cause of problems by identifying the exact device of concern. They also provide information about connected devices and their activities in the IT infrastructure. The solution aids in the storage and collection of cabling connectivity information as well as its connection to other sources via Application Program Interfaces (APIs). It also allows to find network devices and determine their exact location within the facility.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2891

The growing use of AIM solutions in the IT and telecom sector will fuel the market development. Substantial investments in 5G infrastructure implementation owing to a change in customer preference toward next-generation technologies and smartphone devices is one of the major reasons fostering this automated infrastructure management solutions market. The automated infrastructure management system offers real-time insight into illegal IT activities as well as automatic recording of all modifications. As a result, asset utilization is enhanced, troubleshooting time is decreased, service turn-up is faster, and network security is better. It provides GIS service that allows for the visualization of locations, engineering architecture, and connections in the physical infrastructure levels as well as the logical network and service trail layers. These systems integrate with third-party geoportal services via an open geospatial interface, assisting in global network administration.

The expanding data center sector in North America will offer growth opportunities to the automated infrastructure management solutions market market. With the rising use of cloud computing technology, the need for hyperscale data centers in the region has increased. The demand for additional data center infrastructures is being driven by the expansion of mobile broadband, rise in IoT, and cloud computing. With a significant number of data centers and many companies shifting from hardware to software-based services, the U.S. is expected to be an attractive market for data center installations. Additionally, the increasing penetration of automated connected devices is augmenting the demand for data center management solutions. Furthermore, the growing use of IoT is boosting the demand for edge data centers. Many businesses are utilizing IoT, and the volume of data created is significant.

Major companies functioning in the automated infrastructure management solutions market include Fiber Mountain, Inc., The Siemon Company, Rittal GmbH & Co., KG, RiT Tech (Intelligence Solutions) Ltd., IBM Corporation, TE Connectivity, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Panduit Corporation, Reichle & De-Massari, PagerDuty, Microsoft Corporation, Nexans, METZ Connect, Ivanti, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., CommScope, Inc., Anixter International, and CA Technologies.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2891

Some major findings of the automated infrastructure management solutions market report are:

There is a rise in the number of hyperscale data center infrastructure development projects due to the increased computation and storage requirements to serve applications such as AI and machine learning. The growing adoption of hyperscale datacenters for large data processing requirements is propelling the market expansion.

The increasing penetration of connected consumer electronic devices will spur the demand for automated infrastructure management solutions. The accumulation of a huge volume of data from these devices is pushing businesses to invest in data center facility upgrades and integrated software solutions.

Rise in the demand for renewable power generation, is inducing growth in the automated infrastructure management solutions market. These solutions enhance grid efficiency, safety, reliability, and resilience for energy & utilities. They aid in accelerating decarbonization through clean electrification and real-time climate data management.

The expanding manufacturing industry will stimulate the demand for automated infrastructure management solutions. Industry 4.0 automation technologies, through Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), are increasing flexibility and substantially, improving the quality of manufacturing processes. AIM solutions ensure the optimum management of all the interconnected devices on the production floor.

Organizations are using sophisticated technologies to effectively build improved and customer-centric infrastructure management solutions as the usage of online payment services is increasing globally

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID–19) pandemic on AIM Solutions Market

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 Software/technology developers

3.3.4 Network providers

3.3.5 Manufacturers

3.3.6 System integrators

3.3.7 Service providers

3.3.8 Distributors

3.3.9 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Impact of Industry 4.0

3.4.2 Cloud tools for infrastructure automation

3.4.3 Configuration Management Database (CMDB) applications

3.4.4 Edge and hyperscale data centers

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automated-infrastructure-management-aim-solutions-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.