Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market (2021 to 2026) - by Education System, Enabling Technology, Hardware, Deployment Type and Region

The Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market size was estimated at USD 83.61 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 99.50 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 19.34% to reach USD 241.58 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the EdTech & Smart Classroom to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Education System, the EdTech & Smart Classroom Market was studied across Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Learning Management System, Student Information System, Student Response System, and Talent Management System.

Based on End-user, the EdTech & Smart Classroom Market was studied across Higher Education, K-12, and Kindergarten.

Based on Enabling Technology, the EdTech & Smart Classroom Market was studied across Advanced Technology, Analytics, Enterprise Resource Planning, Gamification, and Security.

Based on Hardware, the EdTech & Smart Classroom Market was studied across Interactive Displays and Interactive Projectors.

Based on Deployment Type, the EdTech & Smart Classroom Market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Region, the EdTech & Smart Classroom Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the EdTech & Smart Classroom Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, including 2U, Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Campus Management Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., D2L, Dell EMC, Discovery Communication, Ellucian, Google, LLC, Instructure, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Promethean World Ltd, SAP SE, Smart Technologies, and Workday, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Connected devices are proliferating in the education sector

5.1.1.2. eLearning solutions are adopted globally

5.1.1.3. Rising technological awareness

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Cyberattacks are fluently increased

5.1.2.2. Issues with data security and privacy

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Fun learning environment and Gamification in primary learning

5.1.3.2. Simplifies parent-teacher engagement

5.1.3.3. Introduction of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited infrastructure support in developing economies

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by Education System

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Classroom Assessment System

6.3. Classroom Collaboration System

6.4. Classroom Management System

6.5. Document Management System

6.6. Learning Management System

6.7. Student Information System

6.8. Student Response System

6.9. Talent Management System



7. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Higher Education

7.3. K-12

7.4. Kindergarten



8. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Advanced Technology

8.3. Analytics

8.4. Enterprise Resource Planning

8.5. Gamification

8.6. Security



9. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Interactive Displays

9.3. Interactive Projectors



10. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. On-Cloud

10.3. On-Premises



11. Americas EdTech & Smart Classroom Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific EdTech & Smart Classroom Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa EdTech & Smart Classroom Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 2U, Inc.

15.2. Apple Inc.

15.3. Blackboard Inc.

15.4. Campus Management Corp.

15.5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.6. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

15.7. D2L

15.8. Dell EMC

15.9. Discovery Communication

15.10. Ellucian

15.11. Google, LLC

15.12. Instructure, Inc.

15.13. International Business Machines Corporation

15.14. Lenovo Group Limited

15.15. Microsoft Corporation

15.16. Oracle Corporation

15.17. Promethean World Ltd

15.18. SAP SE

15.19. Smart Technologies

15.20. Workday, Inc.



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nu4gi