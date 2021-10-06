Global Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021-2025: Open Banking API Supporting Growth of Prepaid Card Markets

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, key segments of the prepaid card industry continued to expand, providing simpler, safer, and accessible ways of making purchases. Consequently, the value proposition of the prepaid card industry has emerged strongly, which is expected to drive future growth.



Notably, a significant part of the growth in the global prepaid card segment is expected to come from the unbanked population. Over the next four to eight quarters, B2B prepaid card segment is expected to be a high-growth area globally.

Prepaid payment instruments focusing on retail, corporates, and government segments are also anticipated to record high growth as compared to general-purpose prepaid cards. One of the key segments, where a significant value can be unlocked over the short to medium term is the government disbursement through prepaid payment instruments.



For instance, when the CARES Act money was disbursed in the United States, the government needed an efficient payment solution to get the money out to the people who needed it quickly. Notably, prepaid cards were much more efficient for the US Government as compared to paper checks. A similar trend was noted across key economies in Europe and the Asia Pacific as well.



Prepaid cards for disbursement of financial aid by government institutions:

Globally, the adoption of prepaid payment instruments for distributing funds for social benefits such as child support and unemployment benefits has been increasing.

However, the need for flexibility and speed that emerged during the global pandemic highlighted their real potential for delivering other kinds of funds to citizens, especially the unbanked population.

Many governments around the world are disbursing aid packages through prepaid payment instruments, as they allow the distribution of aid more quickly and securely.

In 2020, millions of Americans received stimulus payments through prepaid cards. Government authorities transferred US$1,400 in prepaid cards as part of unemployment benefits. In other countries, stimulus payments and unemployment benefits have been recurring since the coronavirus outbreak. Consequently, resulting in the growth of the global prepaid card industry during the pandemic-hit year.

Open banking API supporting growth of prepaid card market:

Prepaid card providers are partnering with banks to enable open banking payments for consumers. The open banking platform is expected to increase the appeal of the prepaid card while allowing companies to meet the ever-changing demands of existing customers and attract new consumers. For instance,

In December 2020, two leading MasterCard prepaid card providers, K Wearables and Their Perfect Gift, partnered with Nuapay. This strategic partnership with Nuapay will allow both K Wearables and Their Perfect Gift to reduce processing costs. Notably, the partnership has also simplified the gift card buying process for consumers.

For instance, under the partnership, the open banking payment system of Nuapay will be integrated into Their Perfect Gift online checkout, allowing consumers to purchase the gift card of their choosing without a credit or debit card. Similarly, for K Wearables, the partnership will allow customers to top up their K Wearables prepaid card using the open banking payments system offered by Nuapay.

Scope:

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



