ImmuCell Announces Record Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for Third Quarter of 2021

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Preliminary, Unaudited Total Sales Results: 2021 2020 $ Increase % Increase During the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30, $5.2 million* $3.7 million $1.4 million 38 % During the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, $13.8 million* $11.6 million $2.2 million 19 % During the Twelve-Month

Periods Ended September 30, $17.5 million* $15.2 million $2.3 million 15 %

*Represents a record high level of sales for the period.

“These strong sales results benefited from the fulfillment of some old orders as we clear our backlog,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “Through September 30th, we shipped almost everything that we produced so our sales approximated our production capacity.”

The growth in sales and the expansion of production capacity are described in the following table:

Quarterly Annualized Estimated production capacity before expansion $4,125,000 $16,500,000 2Q 2021 First Defense® sales $4,473,000 — 3Q 2021 First Defense® sales $5,033,000 — Estimated production capacity after expansion $5,750,000 $23,000,000

The Company has largely completed the critical objectives of its $3.5 million investment to increase its First Defense® production capacity from approximately $16.5 million to approximately $23 million in terms of annual sales value. The Company anticipates obtaining USDA approval for commercial use of the final piece of equipment required to fully complete this project during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company also initiated an additional investment of approximately $925,000 to further increase this annual production capacity to at least $30 million by the third quarter of 2022. The annual capacity estimates above are subject to biological yield variance, product format mix, selling price and other factors.

“We expect to achieve our publicly stated goal of delivering sales growth during the year ending December 31, 2021 (versus the prior year), overcoming the drop in sales we reported during the first quarter of this year due to supply limitations,” Mr. Brigham concluded. “As we emerge from an extended period of time on backlog, we anticipate higher than normal sales fluctuations quarter to quarter as distributors adjust orders that may have become dated, re-stock their inventory levels and order in advance to prepare for peak season sales going into the first quarter of 2022.”

Conference Call:

Beginning with the first quarter of 2020, the Company has been providing a preliminary look at the top line results soon after the close of the quarter. The Company expects to provide this prompt, preliminary report on product sales until further notice going forward. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to discuss the full financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #10160879. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contacts: Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO ImmuCell Corporation (207) 878-2770 Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC (602) 889-9700 iccc@lythampartners.com