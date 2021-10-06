Feed Phosphate Market to hit $3 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The feed phosphate market value is projected to cross USD 3 billion by 2027; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to an increasing demand for animal feed products to prevent diseases along with the benefits of boosting animal growth and development.

Feed phosphate market demand from ammonium phosphate is expected to surpass USD 30 million by 2027. Ammonium phosphates are inorganic salts derived from the reaction between ammonia and phosphoric acid. It is a source of crude protein for ruminants along with readily available nitrogen. The nitrogen content helps in improving production efficiency and imparts cost efficiency as it eliminates the additional cost of crude protein used in the feed. The increasing demand for animal supplements with essential nutrients and the benefits of protein content will propel product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1349

Some major findings of the feed phosphate market report include:



Dicalcium phosphate product segment is set to record around 2.5% CAGR through 2027 owing to its vital role in preventing metabolic diseases, such as milk fever, ketosis & hematuria, which occur in the calving period.

Defluorinated phosphate surpassed USD 60 million in 2020 as it is a natural source of calcium and phosphorous.

Swine livestock segment is likely to surpass USD 430 million by 2027 as feed phosphate in the swine industry enhances production, health for optimum growth, and profitability of swine.

The market is competitive and includes manufacturers such as Phosagro, EuroChem Group, The Mosaic Company, Potash Corp (Nutrien), Rotem Turkey, Lifosa, Reaenjoy Laboratories, and Yara International ASA.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 175 market data tables and 38 figures & charts from the report, “Feed Phosphate Market Statistics By Product (Monocalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Ammonium Phosphate, Defluorinated Phosphate), Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture, Swine, Pet), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/feed-phosphate-market

Feed phosphate market size from aquaculture livestock is poised to surpass USD 155 million by 2027. The increasing use of mono dicalcium phosphate (MDCP) and dicalcium phosphate in aquaculture feed will foster product demand. MDCP is a specially formulated feed ingredient containing calcium and phosphate, which strengthens the skeleton and accelerates the overall growth in fishes. It improves metabolism, assists in the growth of strong bones, and is often presented as in-between calcium phosphate in terms of phosphorus content. MDCP is available in granule and mini-granule forms. It stays in the livestock’s stomach for a longer time and helps in the absorption of calcium phosphate. The superior properties of these phosphates in the aquaculture industry represent growth opportunities during the forecast timeframe.

Europe feed phosphate market is likely to register over 3% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 due to increasing product demand from swine livestock along with growing technological advancements in the meat processing industry. The availability of dicalcium phosphate in hydrous and anhydrous forms is anticipated to boost product demand in the UK, France, and Germany. The booming swine population in Germany and Denmark is expected to expand the footprint of animal food phosphates in Europe. Germany is anticipated to remain the hub for the bovine and beef markets, which will trigger product demand.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/feed-phosphate-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.