Worldwide Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Industry to 2026 - Featuring Boston Scientific, Exactech and Globus Medical Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spinal implants and surgery devices market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Spinal implants and surgery devices refer to the medical equipment used to treat spinal deformities and disorders. These implants are manufactured using biocompatible materials, such as titanium, titanium-alloy and stainless-steel, and are commonly available in two variants, namely fusion and non-fusion implants. Fusion implants include rods, plates, screws and interbody cages. On the other hand, non-fusion implants include artificial discs, expandable rods and growth sparing devices. Apart from this, thoracic, lumbar and cervical fusion and spinal decompression devices are also used for various treatment procedures. These implants are used to facilitate the movement of two vertebrae, improve the stability of the spine and correct deformities.



The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, such as degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, kyphosis and spondylolisthesis, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of the majority of the working population, which, in turn, is significantly increasing the incidences of obesity, back pain, posture-related problems and other degenerative spinal conditions. Furthermore, the development of efficient growth-sparing devices, which are specifically designed for patients, especially children, who have not reached skeletal maturity is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of advanced bone grafting products and the utilization of materials that are more durable than metal, are favoring the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) spinal surgeries, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, type of surgery and end user.



Breakup by Product

Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Cervical Fusion Devices

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Non-Fusion Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Breakup by Type of Surgery

Open Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Exactech Inc. (Choice Spine), Globus Medical Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc. (Smith & Nephew Plc), Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global spinal implants and surgery devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global spinal implants and surgery devices market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of surgery?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cervical Fusion Devices

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Spine Biologics

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Spinal Decompression Devices

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Non-Fusion Devices

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Spine Bone Stimulators

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type of Surgery

7.1 Open Surgeries

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Minimally Invasive Surgeries

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 B. Braun (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Boston Scientific

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Exactech Inc. (Choice Spine)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Globus Medical Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Medtronic PLC

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Nuvasive Inc. (Smith & Nephew PLC)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Orthofix Medical Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 RTI Surgical Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Stryker Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

