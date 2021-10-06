Outlook on the mRNA Global Market and Therapeutics to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for mRNA therapeutics should grow from $46.7 billion in 2021 to $101.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The U.S. market for mRNA therapeutics should grow from $21.5 billion in 2021 to $46.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for mRNA therapeutics should grow from $6.1 billion in 2021 to $13.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for mRNA therapeutics for the prevention of infectious diseases (through prophylactic vaccines) and treatment of chronic (e.g., cancer, heart diseases) and several other rare diseases.

The report considers only "Western" or modern drugs and excludes any other type of drugs such as alternative therapies. This report covers technologies used for the development and delivery of mRNA therapeutics.

This study aims to analyze the dynamics and forecasts of the mRNA therapeutics market worldwide and provides key market propositions over a five-year forecast period.

Report Includes:

32 data tables and 32 additional tables

An overview of the global market for mRNA therapeutics

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the major developments, pandemic threats, therapeutic developments, and technological developments of the mRNA therapeutics market

Discussion on significant advantages of mRNA over protein or DNA-based delivery systems and description of demographic and economic trends, and outlook of the mRNA therapeutics market

Evaluation of current market size and forecast and information on prophylactic vaccines, vaccine discovery and development, and R&D activities

Analysis of the various innovative therapeutics as well as new promising vaccines intended for the prevention and treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases

Assessment of regulatory structure, pricing and reimbursement scenario, and pipeline analysis of the new molecules & therapeutics

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis

mRNA therapeutics have emerged as a rapidly growing field with multibillion-dollar business potential within the biotherapeutics market. The therapeutic use of mRNA is unique and powerful since it plays a very critical role in human biology and instruct cells to make proteins to circulate throughout the body.

Recent commercial success has shown its potential to transform the biopharma industry, the same way that the first-generation biotech companies (such as Amgen, Biogen and Genentech) did in the 1980s when they began developing recombinant protein therapies called biologics. The COVID-19 pandemic became the first pandemic of the current generation. It created lots of mRNA buzz in the market in terms of appreciating the bigger picture of the mRNA segment and its wider potential of developing precise and individualized therapies targeting diseases beyond viral infections.

Revenue from 2021 is an estimate based on sales of the first two quarters (Q1 & Q2) along with projections of dose orders for 2021 by leading companies. mRNA therapeutics typically include vaccines, drugs and therapies developed through mRNA technology. This market growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases (e.g., COVID-19, Zika, influenza, Ebola, etc.); increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (e.g., cancer, heart diseases, respiratory, CKD, etc.), rare diseases (e.g., methylmalonic acidemia, propionic acidemia, phenylketonuria, glycogen disease, etc.), and metabolic and immune disorders; commercialization of mRNA vaccines; development of personalized therapeutics for cancer; strong pipeline of therapeutics addressing the unmet need for rare diseases; and growing global acceptance for mRNA therapeutics (e.g., COVID-19, Ebola, influenza, HIV) over traditional drugs and vaccines.

The market for 2020 is relatively lower since BioNTech and Moderna received emergency approvals for their vaccines in December 2020. Additionally, 2021 revenue is also an estimate based on sales of first two quarters (Q1 and Q2) along with projections of doses ordered to be delivered by 2021, by leading companies. The U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the mRNA therapeutics market. This growth is due to the growing geriatric population, rise of COVID-19 pandemic, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for transformative therapeutics, increasing acceptance of mRNA vaccines, preventive care, continuous technological advancements, increasing investment, incentives for new product development, unmet need for rare disease treatment, favorable regulatory environment, acceptance of personalized medicine and increasing adoption of treatment adherence technologies and software applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Target Diseases and Disorders

Overview of Common Diseases and Disorders for mRNA Therapeutics

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Lifestyle Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Urology Disorders

Nephrology Disorders

Immune Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Other Disorders

Tobacco Smoking and Associated Diseases

Infectious Diseases: COVID-19 Pandemic Set the Stage for mRNA Therapeutics

Chronic Diseases: Expanding Horizon for mRNA Therapeutics

Rare Diseases: Large Unmet Need is Fueling mRNA Therapeutics

Ageing, Gender and Onset of Diseases

Global Demographics

U.S. Demographics

European Demographics

Japanese Demographics

Current Challenges and Future Directions

Chapter 4 RNA Therapeutics

RNA Therapeutics Overview

Evolution of RNA Therapeutics

History of RNA Therapeutics

Development of RNA Therapeutics and Types

DNA vs. RNA Therapeutics

Clinical Need for RNA Therapeutics

Increasing Disease Population and Economic Burden

Limitations of Traditional Therapeutics

Therapeutic Limitations of Biologics

Poor Management of Chronic Diseases

Limited Treatment for Rare Diseases

RNA Therapeutics

Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) as Therapeutics

Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) as Therapeutics

miRNA as Therapeutics

Aptamers as Therapeutics

mRNA as Therapeutics

Manufacturing RNA-Based Biopharmaceuticals

Chromatographic Purification Steps

Delivery of RNA Therapeutics

Polymer Conjugation/Chemical Modification

Encapsulation

Lipid-Based Nanoparticles

Polymer Nanomaterials

Silica Nanoparticles

Carbon and Gold Nanomaterials

GalNAc

Institution and Hospital-Based RNA Therapeutics

Regulatory Influence on the Market for RNA Therapeutics

Market Situation for RNA Therapeutics

Well-Developed Markets

Developing Markets

Underdeveloped Markets

Therapeutics and Cost Burden

Unmet Need

Current Challenges and Future Developments

Chapter 5 mRNA Vaccines

Vaccines: Overview

Vaccine-Based Disease Prevention

Evolution of mRNA as Vaccine

Clinical Need for mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccines and Types by Application

Prophylactic/Protective Vaccines

Therapeutic Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine Product Segments

Non-amplifying mRNA Vaccines

Self-amplifying mRNA Vaccines

Immunogenicity and mRNA Vaccines

Optimizing Injection Routes

Co-encapsulation of Other Stimulatory Molecules

Formulation and Delivery of mRNA Vaccine

Approaches for Enhancing mRNA Stability

Advantages of mRNA Vaccines

Traditional Vaccine vs. mRNA Vaccines

Marketed/Commercial mRNA Vaccines

Moderna

BioNTech

mRNA Vaccine Pipeline and New Developments

mRNA Vaccine Pipeline by Company

mRNA Vaccines: New Developments

mRNA Vaccines and Future Pandemics

Unmet Need

Current Challenges and Future Outlook

Chapter 6 mRNA Drugs and Therapies

Overview of Drugs and Therapeutics

Therapeutic-Based Disease Treatment

Evolution of mRNA: Beyond Vaccines

Clinical Need for mRNA Therapeutics Beyond Vaccines

mRNA Vaccines vs. mRNA Therapeutics

mRNA Therapeutics and Types

mRNA as Gene and Protein Replacement Therapy

mRNA-Enhanced Cell Therapies

mRNA-Enhanced Immunotherapies (Monoclonal Antibody)

Advantages mRNA Drugs and Therapies

Delivery of mRNA Therapeutics

mRNA Therapeutics Pipeline and New Developments

mRNA Drugs for Protein Therapy Targeting Metabolic and Rare Diseases

Pipeline for mRNA-Therapeutics by Company

Pipeline for mRNA-Enhanced Cell Therapies

mRNA Therapeutics and New Developments

Widespread Concerns over the mRNA Medicinal Industry

Issues with Personalized Medicine

Unmet Need for mRNA Therapeutics

Current Challenges and Future Outlook

Chapter 7 Market Size and Growth Analysis

Overview

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Region

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Product Segment

mRNA Vaccines vs. Traditional Vaccines

mRNA Drugs and Therapies

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Therapeutic Treatment Type

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Disease Type

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Regulatory Impact on the Market for mRNA Therapeutics

SWOT Analysis of the Market for mRNA Therapeutics

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape in the Market for mRNA Therapeutics

Disease Prevention and Treatment with mRNA Therapeutics

Chapter 9 Strategies in the Market for mRNA Therapeutics

Consolidation in the Pharmaceutical Market

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Biopharmaceutical Market

Recent Strategic Moves in mRNA Therapeutics

Key M&A and In-licensing Deals

Key Strategic Partnerships

Key Venture Financing Deals

Future Strategic Landscape

Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure for Biopharmaceuticals

Regulatory Background

Regulatory Systems for Biopharmaceuticals by Region

United States

Europe

Japan

Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices by Region

United States

European Union

Japan

Regulations for mRNA Therapeutics

Current Regulatory Issues for mRNA Therapeutics

Moderna Vaccine Regulation in the U.K.

Key Regulatory Updates, 2020

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Chapter 11 Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Biologics

Pricing and Reimbursement Background

Pricing and Reimbursement of Pharmaceuticals and Biologics by Region

United States

Private Health Insurance

Chronic Diseases and Cost Burden on Medicare

Rise of Infectious Diseases and Pricing & Reimbursement for Vaccines in the US.

Europe

Japan

Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges for Pharmaceuticals

Patented Medicines Price

Prices of Older Drugs

Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices by Region

United States

Europe

Japan

Other Parts of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 12 Conclusions on the Outlook for mRNA Therapeutics

Major Developments Influencing the Market

Digital Transformation and Technological Developments

Increasing R&D Spend and Shift Towards Modern Therapeutics and Technologies

Collaborations for Advanced Therapeutics

Market Consolidation for Strategic Growth and to Retain Market Leadership

Demographic and Economic Trends

Changing Structure of the Pharma and Healthcare Industry

Lifestyle Medicine

Patient-Centric Programs

Prevalence of Self-Care

Burden on Public Health System

Long-Term Outlook

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Accurna Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

Argos Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Athersys

Biocad

Biontech

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cansinobio

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc.

Chimeron Bio

Crispr Therapeutics Inc.

Curevac

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly And Co.

Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc.

Etherna Immunotherapies

Ethris Gmbh

Genentech (Subsidiary Of Roche)

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Greenlight Biosciences Inc.

HDT Bio Corp.

In-Cell-Art

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kernal Biologics Inc.

Maxcyte Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Mercurna

Moderna Therapeutics

Novartis

Nutcracker Therapeutics

Pfizer

Phion Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Recode Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics

Rnaimmune Inc.

Roche

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Shanghai Bendao Gene Technology Co., Ltd.

Stemirna Therapeutics Ltd.

Strand Therapeutics

Tiba Biotechnology Llc

Translate Bio

Vertex Pharmaceutical

Chapter 14 Appendix A: List of Acronyms

Chapter 15 Appendix B: Professional Organizations

