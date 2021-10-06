Integrated Financial Group Ranks as a Top 25 Advisory Firm in Atlanta for 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Group (IFG), a consortium of independent financial planners dedicated to leading the fiduciary standard for the investment and wealth management industry, was just named a Top 25 Financial Advisory Firm in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, finishing 15th in the 2021 rankings. IFG has ranked as one of Atlanta's Top 25 Financial Planning and Advisory Firms in the Atlanta Business Chronicle since 2004 and has been an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplace since 2015.

"We are so proud to yet again rank in the Top 25 Financial Advisory Firms in Atlanta," said Land Bridgers, CEO of Integrated Financial Group. "This is a tremendous accomplishment for IFG, the advisors we serve, the professionals we employ, and all of the clients served by IFG and our advisors."

IFG has a history of being one of the top advisory firms in Atlanta. They have done so by employing some of the best professionals in the industry, with 62 financial professionals and 117 total staff in Atlanta. IFG's 80+ advisor members own businesses across eight states totaling over $2.7 billion in brokerage and advisory assets through LPL Financial and over $2.3 billion in assets under management through its separate Registered Investment Advisor, IFG Advisory, LLC (as of 1/7/2021). IFG provides business support services, regulatory compliance oversight, human resources, business consulting, investment solutions, marketing, and professional coaching to its members.

IFG TO PARTICIPATE IN ATLANTA'S WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S

Once again in 2021, IFG will sponsor a team to participate in Atlanta's 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's, where multiple team members donate and participate in the event. The organization has been involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer's over the past five years, and because of the involvement and generosity of the team members, IFG has been named a National Team Champion.

IFG's involvement with the Walk to End Alzheimer's was spurred by the work of Kimberly DeProspero, CFP® and Hank Cleare, CFP® of Financial Strategies Group in Sunrise, Florida. In Atlanta, Eve Patrick, spouse of IFG founder Don Patrick, has championed the efforts at IFG.

IFG has been a National Team for the Walk to End Alzheimer's since 2017, and during this time, they have raised a total of over $500,000. They are already over 85% of the way to their goal of raising $30,000 for this year's event in November.

"Alzheimer's has affected many of the professionals at IFG, both directly and indirectly," said Bridgers. "We are excited to continue our work with the Walk to End Alzheimer's this year and would love for anyone who is even remotely interested to join us or start your own team."

The Walk will be held at the Suwanee Town Center in Gwinnett/Suwanee, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. For those interested in learning more about the Walk to End Alzheimer's and how they can donate or participate, please click here.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL GROUP

Integrated Financial Group (IFG) is a consortium of independent financial planners dedicated to leading the fiduciary standard for investment and wealth management. On a day-to-day basis, IFG's distinctive culture encourages members to collaborate and share ideas. It's called the Brain Trust, where the wisdom and experience of tenured advisors integrate with fresh, new insights from younger ones. Since 2003, IFG has fostered this environment and, at the same time, offered premium business support services, regulatory compliance oversight, business consulting, advisory marketing, and professional coaching to help advisors reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.Integrated-Financial-Group.com.

