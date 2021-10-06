Bolder Industries Raises $80M to Advance Commercial Scalability and Use of End-of-Life Tires While Reimagining ESG Initiatives

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolder Industries, Inc ., the pioneer in converting end-of-life tires into sustainable carbon black (BolderBlack®), petrochemicals (BolderOilTM), steel (BolderSteelTM), and power, announced today it has raised $80 million in equity and an additional $100 million in committed project-level funding, co-led by CIM Group and Aravaipa Ventures, and supported by strategic partner Tauber Oil, to accelerate its commercial scalability and advance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact globally. Funding will support the global growth for Bolder Industries based on its proven circular solution for end-of-life tires to meet increasing customer demand, including long-term contracts from major automotive, manufactured rubber, plastics and sustainable petrochemicals partners.

Bolder Industries operates an end-to-end material science solution, turning end-of-life tires into raw resources that can be used for new product outputs, giving new meaning and life to "waste." Its proven solution is meeting the needs of the largest brands in the world that are motivated by sustainable materials, greenhouse gas emission offsets, and reduced water and power use.

Bolder's current facility in Maryville, Missouri, has been in 24/7 commercial operation since February of 2019 and has built a demand for its product, requiring a significant global expansion. To meet rising customer demand, it is expanding this plant, increasing capacity by 2.5X by first quarter 2022. Bolder has immediate plans for additional product facilities in the U.S., Europe, and other areas of the world.

"Our vision is to transform what it means to be a sustainable, environmentally conscious company and we're incredibly humbled by the support we've gained to do so," said Tony Wibbeler, Bolder Industries CEO. "Bolder Industries is scaling at such a speed that enables existing customers to expand their business with us when they want to and new partners can see impact quickly."

This investment is timely due to the global increase in demand for product circularity. Bolder Industries is a pure-play when it comes to circularity for end-of-life tires. Through its material science process:

98% of the tire is used for alternative purposes.

75% of the solids and liquids make their way back into new tires, manufactured rubber goods, and plastics. The remaining gases are used for onsite energy.

While each product has its own sustainability calculator, Bolder averages a savings of 85% or more in greenhouse gas emissions offsets and water and power usage.

More brands are picking up on Bolder's capabilities and realizing that it's a smart, sustainable recycling alternative, especially considering products made with black plastic or rubber contain petroleum.

"CIM Group's support of Bolder Industries aids the expansion of its highly regarded programs to reuse what historically was deemed waste. Its approach and products place it at the forefront of sustainable industries which aligns with CIM's long-standing ESG commitment," said Avi Shemesh, co-founder and Principal, CIM Group.

Bolder Industries raised this strategic round to meet its contractual obligations for global brands, further accentuating the company's long-term commitment to its BCorp status and founding mandate from 2011 to take petroleum-based materials out of tires using a low-emissions process.

Bolder's solutions have a massive impact on supply chain emissions for any black rubber and plastic product. BolderBlack and BolderOil are currently in more than 300 products including tires, automotive parts, wetsuits, phone cases and more.

"Tokai Carbon Company investigates circular solutions for our company and Bolder is a leading company in providing solutions for end-of-life tires. Bolder has assisted Tokai in becoming the world leader in delivering partly sustainable ASTM grade carbon blacks with our use of BolderOil," said Tokai Carbon Company President Bill Jones.

For more information, please visit www.bolderindustries.com .

About Bolder Industries

Founded in 2011, Bolder Industries provides circular solutions for rubber, plastic and petrochemical supply chains. The company has developed and scaled a proprietary solution that recovers 98% of scrap tires by extracting high-quality petroleum-based ingredients and steel while helping customers achieve their corporate sustainability goals. Its flagship product BolderBlack® is a less expensive, more sustainable alternative to virgin carbon black. The solution uses 90% less water and emits 90% fewer greenhouse gasses than traditional methods. To learn more, visit www.bolderindustries.com .

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Kim Peterson

Public Relations for Bolder Industries

Kim.Peterson@kp-communications.com

(720) 316-4517

Related Images











Image 1: Bolder Industries









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment