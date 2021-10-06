Timmy Awards Announces Xos, Inc. As 2021 Tech for Good Regional Winner, Progresses to Final North American Round

Tech in Motion recognizes local organizations using tech to uplift our communities



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), has been announced as a Regional Timmy Award Winner in the Best Tech for Good category, recognizing the top workplaces for tech professionals across North America. With winners of the Regional Timmys chosen by a popular vote, Xos, Inc. was recognized by other members of the tech industry in Southern California as a leader in the mitigation of climate change through the development of technology that helps communities adapt, improve, and grow in 2021.

Xos, Inc. and other regional winners across North America will now move forward to the final round, where they will be judged by experts from across the tech field such as Justin Michela, Vice President, Architecture at Fidelity Investments, Tim Edward, Executive Director, Enterprise Platform Solutions at Ally, and more. Winners will be announced at the 7th Annual Timmy Awards ceremony on October 28th.

“The Best Tech for Good Category is a prime example of how the tech industry can reach out and lift up their communities,” says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment , Tech in Motion’s creator. “The Regional Timmy winners in this category have truly gone above and beyond, and it is a privilege to share their stories of how they used technology to overcome the world’s challenges.”

Xos, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial electric vehicles. Xos vehicles have been on the road since 2018, and today, the Xos ecosystem includes end-customers like FedEx Ground Operators, UniFirst, and Loomis, and strategic partners like Hino Group and Thompson Caterpillar, to name a few. Xos is dedicated to decarbonizing commercial transportation with the most reliable and sustainable technology on the market today.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Tech in Motion as the Southern California winner of the Best Tech for Good,” said Dakota Semler, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xos, Inc. “It’s been our mission since the very beginning to combat the detrimental effects of toxic emissions in the air, so we sought to tackle one of the nation’s biggest polluters: diesel trucks. We remain solely focused on this mission to reclaim the air we breathe in our communities.”

In addition to Best Tech for Good, the 2021 Timmys have recognized regional award winners in four other categories: Best Work Culture, Best Tech Enterprise Employer, Best Tech Startup, and Best Tech Manager.

To see if Xos, Inc. takes home the Timmy Award, mark your calendars for October 28th for the 2021 Timmy Awards Ceremony. After the success of last year’s show, the biggest night in tech will once again be an entirely digital experience honoring the best the tech world has to offer. Streaming live on YouTube, the virtual ceremony will feature amazing guest speakers and some fun surprises. If you are interested in learning more, or how you can be a part of it, visit the Timmy Awards website.



About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, for IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment , grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Please visit www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit xostrucks.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the environmental impact of Xos’ products. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos, (iii) the ability to maintain the listing of Xos’ securities on a national securities exchange, (iv) the price of Xos’ securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the industries in which Xos operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos’ business, Xos’ inability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the capital structure, and (v) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section in the other documents filed by Xos from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact

Lindsay Lewis, Tech in Motion Events

lindsay.lewis@techinmotionevents.com

484.252.9071