Worldwide Oncology Pharmaceuticals Industry to 2026 - Robust Approval of Oncology Pharmaceuticals is Driving Growth

The global market for oncology pharmaceuticals should grow from $177.4 billion in 2021 to $313.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Targeted therapy market should grow from $73.3 billion in 2021 to $128.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Immunotherapy market should grow from $69.7 billion in 2021 to $148.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for oncology pharmaceuticals (cancer drugs). It provides a detailed description of the different oncology pharmaceutical types (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and hormone therapy) and current and historical market revenues. The markets for oncology pharmaceuticals is also segmented based on indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, colorectal cancer and other cancers). The market revenue for each geographic segment, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW, has also been provided in the report.
In order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market share are also part of this report. This report includes oncology pharmaceutical pipeline analysis and a detailed discussion of key marketed products. This report outlines driving and restraining factors of the oncology pharmaceuticals market.
The Report Includes
- 74 tables
- An overview of the global oncology pharmaceutical market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of oncology pharmaceutical market based on region, drug type, and application
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- A detailed description of risk factors, pathogenesis and stages of cancer including the TNM staging system and number staging systems, and coverage of cancer metastases, treatment approaches and non-pharmaceutical approaches to cancer
- Analysis of oncology pharmaceutical pipeline products with focus on promising pipeline molecules/ drugs in development, and coverage of technological advances, scientific discoveries, and new therapies
- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies, and a snapshot of FDA approved drugs for indications related to oncology
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eli Lilly, F. Hofmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Pfizer
Oncology pharmaceuticals is a significant and growing market. It is the world's largest pharmaceutical therapeutic area. There are around 500 FDA-approved drugs for indications related to oncology. It is estimated that oncology pharmaceuticals account for approximately 20% of global pharmaceutical sales. Given the massive size of the global oncology pharmaceuticals market, all major pharmaceutical companies either have presence in this market or are discovering and developing therapies for the market. This market is highly competitive, subject to technological advances and scientific discoveries and significantly affected by new therapies, product development and commercialization.
There have been tremendous advancements in the field of oncology over the last two decades, resulting in improved quality of life and survival rates. Per the American Cancer Society, the death rate from cancer in the U.S. has declined, steadily, over the past two decades. Many innovative therapies have been launched and pharmaceutical companies continue to invest significantly in oncology research to advance the cancer treatment market. The focus of cancer treatment is rapidly shifting from a traditional one-size-fits-all approach to precision medicine, tailored treatments for individual patients. The cancer treatment market is on the verge of a paradigm shift, where patients will be treated based on the genomic profile of the tumor. The tumor-agnostic approach to cancer treatment offers great potential for growth in the oncology pharmaceuticals market.
With tremendous focus on research, the oncology pharmaceutical industry has one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry. The American Cancer Society estimates that around 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021. Five-year survival rates for many cancers remain below 50%. Many cancer patients do not respond to treatment (refractory) or fail to maintain a response (relapse) during the treatment. Given the continued incidence of cancer, substantial unmet need and the tremendous focus on discovering and developing new therapies and medicines for cancer treatment, the oncology pharmaceutical market is poised for significant growth over the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Biology of Cancer
- Overview
- Risk Factors for Cancer
- Pathogenesis of Cancer
- Stages of Cancer
- The TNM Staging System
- Number Staging Systems
- Cancer Metastases
- Routes of Metastasis
- Drug Resistance
- Inherent Resistance
- Acquired Resistance
- Treatment Approaches to Cancer
- Non-pharmaceutical Approaches
- Surgery for Cancer
- Radiotherapy for Cancer
- Ablation Therapy
- Pharmacological Therapies
- Personalized Cancer Therapy (Precision Medicine)
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Drug Type
- Overview
- Chemotherapy
- Types of Chemotherapy Pharmaceuticals
- Hormone Therapy
- Types of Hormone Therapy Pharmaceuticals
- Targeted Therapy
- Types of Targeted Therapy Pharmaceuticals
- Small Molecule Targeted Agents
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Poly Adenosine Diphosphate-Ribose Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors
- Targeted Radioligand Therapies
- Immunotherapy
- Types of Immunotherapy Pharmaceuticals
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Immune-Modulating Small Molecule
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Gene Therapies
- Global Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Drug Type
- Global Market for Targeted Therapy Pharmaceuticals by Drug Type
- Global Market for Immunotherapy Pharmaceuticals by Drug Type
- Global Market for Chemotherapy Pharmaceuticals
- Global Market for Hormone Therapy Pharmaceuticals
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Lung Cancer
- Diagnosis
- Breast Cancer
- Diagnosis
- Multiple Myeloma
- Diagnosis
- Prostate Cancer
- Diagnosis
- Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- Diagnosis
- Colorectal Cancer
- Diagnosis
- Other Cancers
- Stomach Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- Melanoma
- Leukemia
- Global Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Cancer Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Markets for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Region
- North America
- North American Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Type
- Europe
- European Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Type
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Type
- RoW
- RoW Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Type
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceutical Brands
- Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceuticals Brand Revenue
- Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceutical Brands, by Drug Type
- Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceuticals, by Company
- Key Oncology Pharmaceutical Brands
- Chemotherapy
- Hormone Therapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Small Molecule Targeted Agents
- mAb Targeted Therapy
- PARP Inhibitors
- Targeted Radioligand Therapies
- Immunotherapy
- Immune-Modulating Small Molecules
- mAb Immune Therapy
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Gene Therapies
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Recent Industry Activities
Chapter 8 New Developments and Pipeline Analysis
- New Developments
- Novel Oncology Drug Approvals
- Biosimilar Approvals
- Pipeline Analysis
- Selected New Drug Molecules in Late Stages of Clinical Development
- Most Studied Drug Molecules
Chapter 9 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Trends and Growth Drivers
- Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population
- Greater Incidence of Obesity and Diabetes
- Robust Approval of Oncology Pharmaceuticals
- Advances in Biochemistry and Genomics
- High Unmet Need
- Premium Pricing
- Collaborations and Licensing Agreements
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Challenges
- Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization
- Lack of Oncology Professionals
- High Cost of Biologic Therapies
Chapter 10 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Implications on Cancer Diagnosis
- Implications on Cancer Treatment
- Impact on Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer Ag
- Bristol-Myers Squib
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
