Affinia Therapeutics Appoints Carole Faig to Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinia Therapeutics, an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform for rationally-designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies for rare and prevalent devastating diseases, today announced the appointment of Carole Faig to the Affinia Therapeutics Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to welcome Carole to our Board of Directors," said Rick Modi, chief executive officer of Affinia Therapeutics. "Her deep experience in the life sciences space coupled with her expertise in public accounting will prove to be invaluable as we grow our business and pursue our purpose to make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of those affected by devastating diseases through our gene therapies. We look forward to her thoughtful counsel and contributions to the company.”

“I am thrilled to join Affinia Therapeutics’ Board of Directors during this pivotal time as the company progresses its initial programs toward clinical studies,” said Ms. Faig. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to deliver on the company’s vision of bringing rationally-designed gene therapies to people with devastating diseases.”

Ms. Faig has nearly 40 years of audit and public accounting experience, culminating in her position as a leader of Ernst & Young’s (EY) U.S. healthcare business, where she was responsible for developing and driving EY’s strategy to grow its healthcare practice during a period of rapid change in the health industry. Additionally, Ms. Faig served as an audit partner for a wide range of companies in the health industry, from large and complex health systems to private equity backed growth companies and SEC registrants. In that role, she assisted companies with public equity offerings, working closely with investment bankers, underwriters and legal counsel and advised clients on financial accounting and reporting matters.

About Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally-designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. Affinia Therapeutics’ proprietary Affinia Rationally-designed Therapeutics (ART) platform consists of three pillars intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of AAV-based gene therapies through the development of next-generation capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches. Affinia Therapeutics’ current pipeline consists of five programs in the neurology, neuro-oncology, muscle, and lung therapeutic areas, and spans gene replacement, vectorized antibody, and gene editing modalities. For more information, visit https://www.affiniatx.com.

