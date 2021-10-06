AltruBio to Present Abstract on Checkpoint Regulator Neihulizumab as a Novel Therapy for Immunological Diseases at the B&T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Virtual Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Judy Chou, Ph.D., will present at the upcoming B&T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Virtual Summit, taking place October 6-7, 2021. The presentation will provide details on AltruBio’s checkpoint regulator, Neihulizumab, as a novel therapy for immunological diseases.



AltruBio’s lead candidate, Neihulizumab, is a first-generation immune checkpoint regulator targeting PSGL-1 that is capable of selectively depleting chronically activated T cells and achieving natural immune homeostasis. The advancement of Neihulizumab as a novel checkpoint regulator therapy for immunological diseases has demonstrated clinically validated safety, efficacy and durability in Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials and was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recording of the presentation will be available following the event. Details about the abstract are as follows:

Immunology Program: PSGL-1 T-cell Checkpoint Regulator Platform

Title: Checkpoint Regulator, Neihulizumab, as a Novel Therapy for Immunological Diseases

Details: P-selectin glycoprotein ligand-1 (PSGl-1), a versatile molecule well known for its role in mediating leukocyte trafficking into inflammatory tissues, has also immune modulatory functions in various immune cells. It has been hypothesized that agents specific for PSGL-1 with agonistic function can be applied for immune modulation in autoimmune setting. Neihulizumab (AbGn-168H, AltruBio Inc, San Francisco, CA, USA) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to human PSGL-1 and regulates T cell functions. It has been tested in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis and graft-versus-host diseases with clearly signs of efficacy and excellent safety profile. These results substantiated the hypothesis that PSGL-1 agonism is a valid strategy for developing therapeutic modalities in treating T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Presenter: President and CEO Judy Chou, Ph.D.

For more information on the B&T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Virtual Summit and how to register, visit the website.

ABOUT ALTRUBIO INC.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in the San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its lead molecule, neihulizumab (AbGn-168H), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and is currently prioritized for further clinical development in steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD). The company also has a number of next generation PSGL-1 antibodies at the preclinical stage. Its lead preclinical candidate, leiolizumab (AbGn-268), has demonstrated higher potency than AbGn-168H and is advancing toward IND for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts

AltruBio Inc:

+1-650-832-1752

+886-2-2627-2707

info@altrubio.com

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, PhD

LifeSci Communications

+1-646-627-8387

darren@lifescicomms.com