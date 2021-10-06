Bona Mexico Hosting Education and Networking Event

English Spanish

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, is hosting an event in Mexico to reconnect with the industry as well as share best practices, and the latest solutions for floor renovation and care. The event will take place October 7-8 in Mexico City.



“During this challenging time, we hope to encourage distributors and contractors to keep their businesses moving forward,” said Jesus Crende, Area Sales and Marketing Manager for Bona Latin America. “This event is a creative way for us all to connect in a safe environment while also sharing new product innovations from Bona.”

The event will showcase best practices in wood floor care including the benefits of using the Bona System. This full system approach to wood floor refinishing and renovation offers a sustainable, reliable solution to transform floors. Additionally, Bona will offer a first look the Bona Commercial System™ Resilient Floor Solution which empowers facilities to transform rather than replace worn resilient floors thereby saving time, resources, and the environment. Panama, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay have already begun using the system in local schools and commercial buildings.

“For more than 100 years Bona has been innovating products, solutions, and systems to transform floors,” said Crende. “While the global pandemic has slowed the industry over the past year, we believe now is the time to connect with other professionals and learn about new systems for floor renovation.”

The event is open to wood floor professionals, distributors, Bona Certified Craftsman, and contractors. Additionally, facility managers including commercial floor owners, hospital facility managers, and cleaning companies are invited to experience the new Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Solution.

The event will strictly follow local COVID-19 protocols including required masks, temperature control to enter the premises, available hand sanitizer, and limiting the number of people allowed in each session. For more information or to register visit www.mundobona.com or call +52 1 81 1916 7924/ +50766155390.

