The Boulet Brothers Host 20th Annual Los Angeles Halloween Ball Saturday, Oct. 30, at The Globe Theater (DTLA)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boulet Brothers are bringing a mansion full of entertainment, stars, and true horror to DTLA this Halloween season to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their legendary Halloween Party. Los Angeles' Largest "Haunted Mansion Halloween Ball" returns on Saturday, Oct. 30, with three levels of music, horror and performances, and the event is expected to sell out quickly. The now infamous annual soiree is back after taking a year off due to the city's COVID-related club closures last season, and the Boulets are bringing enough entertainment this year to more than make up for it.

The Boulet Brothers are most recently recognized as modern-day horror hosts and are the creators of the hit horror-themed reality show "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" (currently airing on Netflix), but the duo originally made a name for themselves throwing infamous, underground theatrical parties in Los Angeles over the past 20 years. This year marks a momentous period for the Boulets as (in addition to celebrating their 20thanniversary as event promoters) they are also releasing a new season of their TV show on AMC's Shudder on Oct. 19, and are also gracing both the covers of "Heavy Metal" Magazine and "Fangoria" Magazine, respectively, this October in honor of the Halloween season.

The Ball marks the Boulet's 20th anniversary as event promoters and they plan on bringing a huge lineup of entertainment in honor of this special night. Details on the headliners and entertainment planned are provided below, as well as where party-goers can secure tickets.

HEADLINING ENTERTAINMENT:

Trixie Mattel & Katya (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Jamari Balmian Jacobs & The Stars of Legendary (HBO Max)

Stars of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 4 (AMC's Shudder)

DJs Mateo Segade (Main Ballroom) and Barbeau & Banjela (Basement Haunted House Party)



ENVIRONMENTAL ENTERTAINMENT:

Three levels of music, DJs, dancers, live performances and environmental actors

Cavalcade of legendary nightlife hosts, icons and clubland royalty

$1,000 Cash Costume Contest at Midnight

Massive Ballroom Dancefloor featuring state-of-the-art sound, light and laser show

Harem of Halloween Dancers

Interactive Horror Rooms & Live Performance Stages

Basement Halloween House Party

Demonic Puppet Theater

Pumpkin Carving Lounge

Fortune Tellers



EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, Oct. 30

at The Globe Theater

740 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. / 21 & OVER

(VACCINATION CARDS MUST BE SHOWN FOR ENTRY)

More Info & Tickets: https://lahalloweenball.bpt.me

EVENT SPONSORS:

Shudder

Dread

Midsummer Scream

Horror Buzz

For additional information, please email production@bouletbrothersproductions.com.

Related Images











Image 1: The Boulet Brothers





Photo: Scotty Kirby









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment