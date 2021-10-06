Global children furniture market to generate $48.9 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global children furniture market generated $26.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to generate $48.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Surge in expenditure on children-associated products and increase in advertising through social media and digital marketing drive the growth of the global children furniture market. However, rise in raw material prices and negative impact on the environment are the factors that hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in online shopping and usage of 3D printers present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to online education and classes during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for children's furniture increased. However, the demand has been increased due to lockdown measures and restrictions on offline sales channels.

However, the demand from online sales channels increased. Though there were restrictions on delivery by online platforms for a certain period, the deliveries began as restrictions were lifted and shoppers preferred this channel.

During the post-pandemic, the demand for merchandised, personalized, and premium quality children's furniture products surged.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global children furniture market based on type, material, end user, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the beds, cots & cribs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the cabinet, dressers & chests segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, the offline channels segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global children furniture market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the online channels segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global children furniture market analyzed in the research include Cello Group, Herman Miller, Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC, Keter Group, Sleep Number Corporation, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Pil Italica, Nilkamal Limited, Sauder Woodworking Company, Lifestyle, and Tramontina.

