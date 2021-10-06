Impact Communications Earns Two Awards in 27th Annual AIVA Communicator Awards

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Communications, Inc. (Impact) (www.ImpactCommunications.org), a full-service marketing and PR firm that works exclusively with independent financial advisors and allied institutions such as custodians, independent broker/dealers, consulting companies and fintech firms, today announced that they have won two awards in the 27th annual Communicator Awards competition:

The Award of Distinction in the Integrated Campaign / Business-to-Business category for the "Conversations That Matter" project, which was produced in partnership with the Advisory Solutions arm of Alliance Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) (https://www.allianzlife.com/for-financial-professionals/the-conversations-that-matter-project)

The Award of Distinction in the Corporate Magazine category for the Executive Roundtable Journal, a quarterly publication being produced via a partnership between Strategy & Resources, LLC (S&R) and WealthManagement.com/Informa USA, Inc. (Informa) (https://www.wealthmanagement.com/executive-roundtable-journal)

The Communicator Awards (https://www.communicatorawards.com/awards/judging), which are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only member-based organization of leaders from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media, is the foremost international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. This annual competition honors the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations, and identity work for print, video, interactive, and audio.

The 27th Annual Communicator Awards received over 5,000 entries from in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, ad and interactive agencies, production, design, and public relations firms from companies such as UFC, PepsiCo, Forbes, Comcast, and Disney Creative Studios. The judging body included some of the biggest names in the industry from all areas of marketing and communications.

WINNING ENTRIES FOR IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS AND CLIENTS / COLLABORATIVE TEAMS

The two winning projects were a collaborative effort managed by Marie Swift, president and CEO of Impact Communications. "I couldn't be more proud of my team here at Impact Communications," said Swift. "We have the best clients, too. We were pleased to get the nod on these projects, of course - especially during the COVID-pandemic year - and are delighted to have received these two awards from AIVA."

The 2020 "Conversations That Matter" project, produced collaboratively with the Advisory Solutions team at Allianz Life, focused on how financial advisors rapidly adjusted to the challenges presented in 2020. After hearing from hundreds of advisors, a special report was created that captures how the pandemic affected the conversations advisors had with their clients. A series of webinars and videos with industry insights added extra value. Participating thought leaders included Bob Veres, Joel Bruckenstein, Carl Richards, Carolyn McClanahan, Meir Statman, Sonya Lutter, Melanie Housden, John Enright, Bonnie Sewell and Shannon Stone. Heather Kelly, Senior Vice President of Advisory and Strategic Accounts for Allianz Life, provided thought leadership and guidance as the project began to unfold in 2020. Key participants also included Anne Laffin, Corrine Smith, Leslie Swid, Jonny Swift, and Quinn Law at Impact Communications, and Charles Boline, Sarah Manarch and Matt Ohme at Allianz. A follow-on project with a working title of "Mastering the Conversation" is in various stages of completion in 2021.

The Executive Roundtable Journal (the journal), a print + digital publication that provides knowledge, data, and tools for C-Level decisionmakers, has a mission to stimulate dialog and debate at the highest levels within the financial services industry. Offering valuable insights from financial services and fintech executives, this print and digital publication is a partnership between Strategy & Resources, LLC (S&R), a full-service consulting firm offering deep expertise within the financial services industry, and Informa's Wealth Management magazine team. David Armstrong, Managing Editor of WealthManagement.com, provided strategic guidance and is a regular contributor to the journal. Matt Lynch, Managing Partner at S&R, serves as Editorial Director and is a key contributor. Marie Swift of Impact Communications serves as Managing Editor and is a frequent contributor to the publication. Additional acknowledgement goes to Kelly Lambert, Amy Curry and Lauren Loya at Informa, Marty Miller at S&R, and Steven Speliotis and Reiko Yanagi at Speliotis Photography & Video.

"Wealthmanagement.com is known for providing expert knowledge and relevant connections to businesses and professionals working in the wealth management space," Lynch said. "The annual #Wealthies Awards and related gala and networking activities are helpful in building communities of interest."

"The Executive Roundtable Journal is yet another way to connect executives in the financial services industry and fintech realms. The journal provides a forum to dialog about important trends and issues as these executives and their firms seek to break new ground and develop innovative solutions. The insights derived from the in-person and virtual Roundtable conversations and ongoing contributions to the Journal are always interesting and often profound. It's been a pleasure to lead these conversations and to provide a platform for some of the most thoughtful executives in the wealth management and fintech space as we shape the future together," Lynch concludes.

ABOUT IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Founded in 1993 by Marie Swift, who prior to Impact Communications was Director of Corporate Communications for a nationally-known wealth management firm and regional office for one of the largest independent broker/dealers in the country, Impact Communications works with a select group of fintech companies, financial institutions such as custodians and independent broker/dealers, RIA networks and membership organizations, OSJs, allied consulting entities, wealth management firms and independent advisors. Private coaching, on-camera training, branding and customized websites, content creation, and personalized media strategies enable Impact clients to reach their overarching goals.

A prolific writer and respected consultant in the financial planning profession, Swift has appeared on NPR and been featured in numerous video interviews. Her quotes and articles have been published by the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, MarketWatch, Barron's and dozens of financial services trade publications such as Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Advisor Perspectives, Financial Advisor, RIA Intel, RIABiz, NAPFA Advisor, Journal of Financial Planning and ThinkAdvisor. She profiles interesting people in the financial services industry on the blog, Best Practices in the Financial Services Industry, and in the "Swift Chat" audio/video interview series, which is co-hosted by Impact VP and head of social/digital strategy, Jonny Swift. She is also currently serving as emcee of NAPFA's "Playbook" webinar series and NAPFA's "Mindset Mastery" podcasts.

Impact Communications has received many awards over the years that recognize them for their excellent work on behalf of their clients including, most recently, the #Wealthies Award for the Conversations That Matter project created in partnership with Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America's Advisory Solutions team. For more information about Impact Communications, please visit www.ImpactCommunications.org.



