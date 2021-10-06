Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of Nationwide Expansion Plan

SEATTLE, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in Tennessee.



Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, continues to drive growth of HOA’s offerings nationally following the successful close of the acquisition in April 2021. Tennessee marks HOA’s 10th state of operation and the third expansion of services in a month, demonstrating Porch’s commitment to the national development of HOA’s comprehensive and competitively priced homeowners insurance products.

“The introduction of HOA in Tennessee confirms our active scaling of homeowners insurance services nationwide,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “Each expansion increases the Porch presence within the insurance industry and Tennessee’s market opportunity reinforces our dedication to driving value for HOA agents and customers.”

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 17,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, title companies, moving companies, roofing contractors, and more. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, home warranty, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

