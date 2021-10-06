The FAIR Institute Announces FAIRCON21 to Address Managing Risk and Building Resilience

RESTON, Va., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FAIR Institute, a non-profit professional organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of measuring and managing risk, has today announced its virtual 2021 FAIR Conference (FAIRCON21), which will bring together thought leaders in cyber and operational risk management to explore best FAIR™ (Factor Analysis of Information Risk) practices that produce greater value and alignment with business goals. The premiere global risk management conference, to be held virtually Oct. 19-20, will provide groundbreaking keynote addresses, engaging C-suite panels, and expert case study sessions.



FAIRCON21 is open to all professionals with an interest in risk management, and it features beginner and advanced session tracks. Speakers include Jack Jones, chairman, FAIR Institute; Mary O’Brien, general manager, IBM Security; John Wheeler, global research leader, Gartner; and Bob Kolasky, director, National Risk Management Center, U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Virtual FAIRCON21 will allow attendees to learn the latest developments in quantitative risk management and hear from the world's leading experts and practitioners,” said Nick Sanna, president, FAIR Institute. “They can also connect with our partners and sponsors, who will help support and build risk management programs. In addition, training sessions are offered for organizations that want to advance the education and proficiency of their cyber and operational risk professionals. We’ll also provide attendees with certification and include CPE credits.”

Introduction of FAIR-CAM™

FAIR has already emerged as the premier Value at Risk model for cybersecurity and operational risk. To extend this analytics model, the FAIR Institute will also launch at FAIRCON21 its FAIR Control Analytics Model (FAIR-CAM), a new blueprint of how cybersecurity controls operate, both individually and within a system of other controls. It provides the means to map and account for controls when performing a FAIR analysis, enabling analysts to more easily and reliably measure the risk-reduction value of controls.

Event highlights are below, with the full line-up here: https://www.fairinstitute.org/faircon21-agenda

The main conference keynote, unveiling the FAIR Controls Analytics Model, by Jack Jones, chairman, FAIR Institute

Opening keynote entitled, Managing Risk and Building Resilience, by IBM’s Mary O’Brien.

A C-level panel with CISOs from Highmark Health, Freddie Mac, Thrivent Financial and Kettering Health on How Risk Management is Helping Companies be More Resilient During Digital Transformation

A case study from Datto, Using FAIR & Cyber Risk Quantification to increase Resilience for Your Company

Fireside chat from Netflix, How to get a FAIR Program off the Ground

Case studies from The Federal Bank Reserve of Cleveland, Government Employees Health Association, HPE, and several Blue Cross Blue Shield companies.

Keynote from John Wheeler, Global Research Leader – Risk Management Technology at Gartner on Designing Resiliency and Security at a Time of Uncertainty and Change



Membership to The FAIR Institute is free, and members are eligible for discounted tickets to FAIRCON21. To register for the event, visit: https://www.eventleaf.com/e/fair-conference-2021

About the FAIR Institute

The FAIR Institute is an expert, non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives, created to develop and share standard risk management practices based on FAIR. Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™) is the only international standard analytics model for information security and operational risk. FAIR helps organizations quantify and manage risk from the business perspective and enables cost-effective decision-making. To learn more and get involved visit: www.fairinstitute.org.

FAIR Institute education partners include Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Center for Applied Cyber Education, Ferris State University, George Mason University, Harvard University, Macquarie University, Pepperdine, San Jose State University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of Tampa, University of Toronto, Virginia Tech, and Washington University in St. Louis.

