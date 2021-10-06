Hill International to Provide Construction Management Services for the PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 Project

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that it has been selected by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to provide construction management (CM) services for the $200 million PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 project.



The project has three components: Section C, Section D30, and Section E Remainder. From I-276 MP 352.96 to MP 355.19, Section C involves the reconstruction and widening of the Turnpike from four to six lanes and all associated infrastructure, such as culvert extensions, stormwater management, and sound barrier walls. Section D30, from I-276 MP 355.00 to MP 356.00, also involves Turnpike reconstruction and widening from four to six lanes and associated infrastructure, as well as a bridge replacement and accommodations for three future ramp tie-ins. Section E Remainder is located from I-95 MP 41.23 to MP 43.43 and involves the reconstruction and widening of westbound lanes, reconstruction of the three ramps and approaches at the Exit 42 interchange, three bridge replacements, and associated infrastructure.

The Hill team will provide a full range of CM services from preconstruction through construction and close-out of each section, including contract administration, scheduling, engineering support, surveying, environmental monitoring, safety monitoring, and public relations services. Hill will also support the Turnpike Commission by coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, municipalities along the alignment, utility companies, and neighboring property owners.

“Our team brings an emphasis on constructability, effective project start-up, accurate documentation, superior quality control, efficiently allocated resources, environmental protection, and a strong commitment to safety,” says Hill Vice President Kenneth Olup, PE, who will serve as Hill’s project director for the project. “We understand that the Commission shares these priorities because of our experience on similar, major mainline Turnpike reconstruction projects. With our experience and shared construction project goals, Hill will be able to hit the ground running from the outset and position this project for successful delivery as the Commission envisions.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “Hill has been a CM partner for the Commission for many years and is proud to support the continued improvement of such an important roadway in Pennsylvania. We value our history with the Commission all the more because of our own presence in the State, with our corporate headquarters in Philadelphia and our regional office in Pittsburgh. Moreover, this project adds to our distinguished portfolio of roadway projects for the Commission and PennDOT, totaling more than $2 billion.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 72 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com