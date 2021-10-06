AI for Everyone: William Shatner and StoryFile Give New Tech to the People

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryFile, the technology company that puts people at the center of all it does, announced the launch of StoryFile Life, a new platform that empowers anyone to use AI-powered, conversational video to preserve their life stories so that loved-ones will be able to have a conversation with them now and in the future. StoryFile also announced the release of Willam Shatner’s StoryFile, giving the public the ability to ask the beloved star any question about his life and beyond. This launch enables the public to experience the first major evolution in video technology since the invention of video. The transformation of traditional one-way video into two-way conversational video was invented by StoryFile to layer storytelling and memory preservation with real-time interaction, capturing voices, mannerisms and the full range of human emotions like never before. Anyone can talk to Shatner now for free here and people can get started making a StoryFile with its free entry-level package here.

Using StoryFile’s automatic AI-powered technology, users can ask questions about Shatner’s life, experiences, passions, and worldview, and learn from him in a natural, life-like interactive conversation. Shatner was so impressed with the technology and its promise for the future that he became a part-owner in the L.A.-based StoryFile.

When asked about his experience, Shatner explained, "making my StoryFile I've done the best I can to be me. And to answer the questions, not only as truthfully, but as extravagantly as possible! I talked about flying. I talked about acting. I talked about dying. I talked about the family. I talked and talked about all the subjects I could think of. I just let it flow and try to give an idea of who I was and what I was and the arc of everything."

The launch of StoryFile Life, the at-home version of the company’s proprietary conversational video technology enables anyone to easily preserve the memories of loved ones and important life moments. It is a perfect gift for families, friends and mentors, since everyone has stories that deserve to be told, and saved for the future.

The company was founded to make accessible for all humanity’s traditions, life lessons, advice, wit and wisdom, and to give everyone the opportunity and platform to record and share their stories. StoryFile offers a path forward for future generations to experience history directly from the source. In this regard, StoryFile is uniquely preserving history as it happened, providing a platform for those who lived through the experience to document and share. This is of utmost importance as we look to the future. The company has created StoryFiles of 9/11 survivors, Civil Rights leaders, the last surviving witnesses of the Tulsa Race Massacre, astronauts and others. For the first time ever, StoryFile Life’s launch allows everyone, everywhere, to create their own future-proof legacy to ensure life lessons and stories are preserved for all time.

Shatner reflected, “the more honestly yourself you are, the more the people who talk to it in the future will know you. And it’s remarkable, I didn’t know it would be this way, but I got so much out of it too, examining things in my life I didn’t even think had meaning. I got involved with StoryFile because of this experience, and I want everyone to be able to have this experience because everyone is unique, has lived a life, has walked across their own bed of nails to get here.”

StoryFile Life offers a free account for all customer sign-ups, which includes 33 free questions, unlimited conversations, 1-minute video answers, and the ability to share on social platforms. StoryFile also offers packages starting as low as $1 per question, $49 for each Story Pack (which include an additional 75 unique questions), and a premium package for $499 (which includes access to all 1600 questions, unlimited conversations, 5-minute video answers and more). Further details on StoryFile Life pricing & packages can be found on the website.

Creating a StoryFile Life is simple and easy. How to make a StoryFile Life in 5 Easy Steps:

Go to the StoryFile Life website (you can use a computer, tablet or iPhone) Sign up [for a free account or a premium account] Choose which questions to record from (there are over 1600 questions!) Record your answers and create responses so that future generations can ask and interact, allowing for conversations anytime, anywhere. Use a computer, tablet or iPhone. Share your interactive STORYFILE via social media, email, or embed the link on your website.

Co-Founder & CEO Heather Smith said, “StoryFile will be the way we tell the story of our lives and the world. We aim to enable 100 million people from all around the world to keep and share their memories. StoryFile Life means everyone everywhere can have a StoryFile, or give it as a gift to someone they love and want to treasure forever.”

About StoryFile:

StoryFile LLC was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by Heather Smith, Sam Gustman, Stephen Smith, and Ceci Chan. StoryFile uses AI, AR, VR, and its proprietary innovative technology to create and inspire human connections across generations to connect the past, present, and future. StoryFile developed the world’s first conversational video interactive platform that gives the storyteller the opportunity to tell their narrative and experiences in their own words. The spark of human connection that emanates from this technology is unprecedented, because never before has technology allowed for real time video interactions with pre-recorded interviews. StoryFile has achieved the previously thought-of impossible by taking 2D video and transforming it in a 3D experience for all stakeholders. StoryFile’s technology platform is transforming how we record and tell our stories for generations to come, ensuring the future can forever interact with and learn from the past. What fuels the company is the very thing that keeps humanity motivated –creating connections that span lifetimes and geographies.

Today, the company has over 20 employees worldwide, supported by a Board of Directors and Advisory Board with experience across various industries spanning technology, genealogy, media, and entertainment. StoryFile continues to push to new frontiers with the development of its own IP, 3 patents, and volumetric capture technologies. More information at StoryFile.com.

