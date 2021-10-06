Consensus estimates on Tryg A/S

Tryg has compiled consensus estimates ahead of the Q3 2021 report. Consensus is based on input from 16 financial analysts.



Consensus is also available on tryg.com



Additional information



For further information visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations;



Investor Relations Officer Gianandrea Roberti: Phone + 45 20 18 82 67 and e-mail gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk







Investor Relations Manager Peter Brondt: Phone + 45 22 75 89 04 and e-mail peter.brondt@tryg.dk