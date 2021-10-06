Bilia has reached an agreement on the sale of four facilities in Bergslagen

English Swedish

As part of the agreement in principle on the future cooperation between Volvo Cars and Bilia on 1 October 2021 Bilia has signed a binding letter of intent to sell four facilities in Bergslagen to Bilkompaniet i Dalarna AB.

The sale refers to the facilities in Avesta, Hedemora, Fagersta and Sala. These facilities conduct sales of new cars, used cars and service for Volvo and Renault. The sale is expected to take place on 1 January 2022.

The parties will now begin final contract negotiations, which are expected to be completed in the autumn. The transfer is subject to approval by the Swedish competition authority.

Gothenburg, October 6, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

