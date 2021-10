Navient to announce third quarter 2021 results on Oct. 26, host earnings call on Oct. 27

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced it will release its 2021 third-quarter financial results on Navient.com/investors after market close on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Navient will host a conference call to review results on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.



During the earnings call, Navient executives will further discuss Navient’s proposal to transfer its Department of Education servicing contract of government-owned loans to Maximus. For more information on that proposal, read the frequently asked questions now published at Navient.com/investors.

Navient will notify investors when earnings results have been issued by a news release over a wire service and on Twitter @Navient. In addition, the earnings results will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 6964417 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the company’s investor conference call will be available on the company’s website no later than the call’s start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. A telephone replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through November 10, 2021, at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 6964417.

