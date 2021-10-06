KBW Augments Fintech Investment Banking Franchise With Key New Hires

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announced the hiring of two new Managing Directors in its Fintech and Financial Services Investment Banking Group. John Guzzo and Jason White have joined KBW to focus primarily on the emerging MortgageTech and related sectors. They are based in the firm’s New York office.



Most recently, Mr. Guzzo served as a Managing Director at Berkery, Noyes & Co., where he specialized in Financial Technology & Services. He was with the firm since 2005 and led dozens of notable transactions, including the sale of ComplianceEase to SitusAMC, a portfolio company of Stone Point Capital. Before this, he worked in the Investment Banking and Financial Services Group at Giuliani Capital Advisors (formerly Ernst & Young Corporate Finance) and Ernst & Young. In addition to his investment banking background, Mr. Guzzo has also performed tax due diligence and structuring of merger and acquisition transactions within the financial services industry. In 2012, he was named one of M&A Advisor’s “40 under 40” emerging leaders.

Mr. White also joins from Berkery, Noyes & Co., where he was a Managing Director responsible for sourcing and closing M&A transactions within Financial Technology & Services. He was with the firm since 2016 and has led both sell-side and buy-side mandates, including the sales of United States Appraisals to Stewart Title Insurance Company and Pharos to I.M.C., a portfolio company of The Blackstone Group. Earlier in his career, Mr. White was a Senior Vice President in the M&A Group at Tegris Advisors. At Tegris, he served as a lead banker for several notable transactions, including the $8.1 billion merger of Burger King and Justice Holdings (SPAC). Mr. White is also a past M&A Advisor “40 under 40” honoree.

Additionally, Alexander Nanas has joined as a senior Associate, also from Berkery, Noyes & Co.

“We are pleased to welcome John, Jason, and Alex to KBW,” said Keith Meyers, Head of Fintech and Financial Services Investment Banking. “They understand how the emergence of innovative technology is challenging the industry status quo in the real estate and mortgage sectors.”

“In recent years, billions of dollars of capital have flowed into these sectors, fueling the emergence of disruptive startups that are digitally infusing all aspects of the real estate value chain,” noted Mr. Guzzo. “KBW is uniquely positioned at the epicenter of this evolution, providing technology-focused coverage on mREITS, homebuilders, mortgage originators, and servicers.”

With extensive advisory and capital-raising experience in a range of transaction types across the fintech and financial services industries, KBW brings unique and nuanced insight to its diversified client base. The team in North America and Europe now consists of over 50 professionals working together to provide global reach for clients.

KBW Information

KBW LLC, a Stifel company, operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“SNEL”), also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe (“KBW Europe”). Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, fintech, and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry-leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts:

Neil Shapiro, (+1 212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, (+1 212) 271-3749

preisj@stifel.com