ElectraMeccanica Begins First Customer Deliveries of Flagship SOLO EV

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, has commenced the first commercial deliveries of its flagship single-seat SOLO electric vehicle (EV) as part of an invite-only unveiling event held in Los Angeles, California on October 4, 2021.



The event was hosted by the ElectraMeccanica senior management team at the Universal Hilton Hotel, adjacent to the iconic Universal Studios and a brief drive from the Los Angeles ElectraMeccanica Service and Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility. Initial deliveries were provided to early consumer reservation holders and the first fleet customers, including Skechers USA, Faction Technology, Cyber Yogurt and a popular Southern California Ruby’s Diner franchisee.

“We’re really excited to be contributing to sustainability by using the SOLO EV as a moving billboard for our business and to help with deliveries. It’s a fun vehicle to drive that supports our business initiatives,” said George Alexander, Ruby’s Mission Viejo.

“Our core values at Cyber Yogurt have always been quality, service and sustainability. We wanted to go with the SOLO EV because it allows us to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability. Even though we are a small business, we want to do our part to make a difference in our community,” said Pablo Tamashiro, Owner of Cyber Yogurt

“Faction is focused on enabling driverless electric vehicles that are right-sized for delivery and ride-on-demand. We’re excited to add Solo to our development fleet and look forward to collaborating with ElectraMeccanica to evolve the future of urban mobility,” added Ain McKendrick, Founder and CEO of Faction Technology.

ElectraMeccanica will continue to ramp production alongside its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group, which produced early SOLO vehicles initially used for validation, marketing and advertising purposes throughout the Company’s robust retail footprint in 10 major markets spanning five western states. To support increased production capacities from continued demand, ElectraMeccanica remains on track to complete its new U.S. Assembly and Engineering Technical Center in Mesa, Arizona in Summer of 2022, which will have the ability to produce up to 20,000 vehicles per year.

“The initial customer deliveries of our flagship SOLO EV marks a transformational milestone not only for ElectraMeccanica, but for the future of the electric vehicle industry,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “As the first production SOLOs hit the road, I was reminded that bringing a revolutionary, production-ready EV to market is no small feat–particularly one as unique and differentiated as our three-wheeled, single-seat SOLO. As we look ahead, we will continue to ramp production to meet the ever-growing demands for right-sized EVs with a practical everyday use and helping to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders alike.”

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders here . InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com .

