Onit Ranks on Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100 and Innovation List for Fifth Year

HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that the company ranked #13 on the Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100 and Innovation list. This marks the second consecutive year Onit has ranked on the list, and the company has ranked a total of five times.



“This kind of exciting news never gets old for me,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit. “Ranking #13 out of 100 Houston area companies is quite an honor for us. The last couple of years haven’t been easy, but we’ve still managed to reach new levels of success, such as acquiring two more companies this year. It takes the collective efforts, dedication and creativity of every Onit team member to drive our unprecedented growth in order to achieve this ranking on the HBJ Fast 100 and Innovation list.”

The 2021 Fast 100 List is ranked by revenue growth from 2018 to 2020. This year's No. 1 company reported 4,475.29% growth during that period — last year, the same company reported 8,248.19% growth from 2017 to 2019. In order to qualify for the Fast 100, companies on The List must meet the following criteria: be headquartered in the Houston area, be for-profit and privately held, have been in operation for at least five full fiscal years and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in the latest fiscal year. Information for The List was obtained from questionnaires completed by company representatives and HBJ research.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

