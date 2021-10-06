Former Chief People Officer of OODA Health and Ginger Joins H1

Traunza Adams Joins H1 as Chief People Officer as Company Continues to Rapidly Expand

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has added former OODA Health Chief People Officer Traunza Adams to the management team as Chief People Officer.

Traunza brings over twenty years of human resource leadership experience to her role at H1 where she will hire and retain high performing teams and build on a culture that values and promotes diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Prior to joining H1, Traunza was the Chief People Officer at OODA Health where she led the People Ops team throughout the company’s nationwide expansion until its acquisition by Cedar. She was previously the Chief People Officer at Kountable and Ginger and held HR executive roles at AppDynamics, Bonus.ly, UniversityNow, Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc. Traunza holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Stanford University.

“H1 has hired talent at an extraordinary pace, especially in the last 12 months,” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “It’s imperative that we continue to hire creative and dedicated professionals and promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging as part of our core values. Traunza is the perfect executive to lead this charge based on her stellar track record, and we’re very excited to have her join the leadership team.”

"H1 is bridging critical gaps in the healthcare ecosystem, and I’m eager to be integral in leading their growth,” said Traunza Adams, Chief People Officer of H1. “I’m particularly excited about the work the company is doing to help increase the diversity of patient panels in clinical drug trials and look forward to helping build a company and culture that reflects and promotes diversity in all its forms."

H1 has built the premier intelligence network for Healthcare Providers around the globe, searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria. The company’s platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organizations. Seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world are now H1 customers. In the past 12 months, the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) has grown by over 200 percent as the appetite for health data continued to accelerate.

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at https://h1.co/ .

Media contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing

978-463-2575

kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78a2a9ac-72c2-43d6-963b-1691989fa41b