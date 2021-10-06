Syapse Enters Real-World Data Collaboration with Merck to Inform and Improve Cancer Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse® , a leading real-word evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real world care, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. The collaboration will leverage real-world data (RWD) to drive high-quality insights that will impact patient care and advance oncology research.



“We’re very proud to be partnering with Merck’s CORE team on such a large, important project—the results of which will benefit so many researchers, clinicians, patients and industry stakeholders,” said Ken Tarkoff , CEO of Syapse. “This work is a true example of what it means to use collaboration to advance the use of RWD and unlock its full potential—the ability to transform patient’s lives.”

Under the collaboration, Merck will leverage Syapse’s proprietary RWD platform. Grounded in deep community health system data, Syapse’s platform brings together a multitude of sources, leveraging artificial intelligence and natural language processing to accelerate the capture of typically unstructured data elements, while verifying reliability of the outputs against a source of truth.

Industry collaborations that bring to bear expertise in RWE, insights application, clinical care and life science innovation, such as the partnership between Merck and Syapse, will be pivotal in advancing cancer care overall. Bringing together stakeholders from the entire oncology research, development and clinical spectrum, the Syapse Learning Health Network enables improved cancer care through collaboration. Healthcare providers can learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Further, researchers can learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the Syapse Learning Health Network.

About Syapse

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious disease by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care. www.syapse.com