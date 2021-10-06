Visionstate Portfolio Company Launches High-tech Solar Greenhouse at U of A

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce that Exceed Solar, a portfolio company of Visionstate Corp., has set October 7, 2021 as the official launch date of its high-tech solar-powered greenhouse at the University of Alberta (“U of A”).



The 240-square-foot greenhouse, located adjacent to the community garden in East Campus Village, was designed by Exceed Solar through its Sol Spaces brand. The company is dedicated to building sustainable greenhouses and affordable living spaces by leveraging new construction technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

The project was funded through the University of Alberta’s Energy Management and Sustainable Operations Department, which provided financial assistance to install the solar-powered greenhouse on the university campus for the purposes of advanced research.

The objective of the project is to leverage technology to further enhance the capabilities of backyard greenhouses in order to address growing concerns about food security. In addition, research projects with the University of Alberta’s Engineering Department, Renewable Energy Design team, and Permaculture student groups will be involved with the research.

“The U of A project brought together a broad spectrum of expertise in many different disciplines,” explained Kim Muir, Stakeholder Relations Manger for Exceed Solar. “The result is a project that can not only help address food shortages but test new technologies in sustainable development that will benefit all of our communities.”

Backyard greenhouses continue to grow in popularity as food prices continue to rise and as more people stay home as a result of the COVID pandemic.

“Investing in a sustainable greenhouse is empowering to people,” Muir explained. “Generating green energy from sustainable sources is liberating in and of itself but growing your own source of food is equally inspiring for people, providing them an opportunity to be an active participant in our transition toward a more sustainable existence.”

Visionstate, which invested in Exceed Solar, is working with the team to investigate IoT or Internet of Things applications that can be applied to smart building structures.

For more on the University of Alberta Solar Greenhouse project please visit: www.exceedsolar.com

Interesting facts about the solar greenhouse:

Four 350-watt photovoltaic solar panels power the off-grid greenhouse, producing 1.7 Kw/h in green energy

The solar energy produces enough power to operate fans, lights, and a heating/cooling system

A unique 96 square foot vestibule or potting shed is attached to the greenhouse and houses the solar components

Solar energy is stored in four batteries supplied by Growing Greener Innovations, an award-winning Edmonton-based company

The building envelope is constructed using SIP or structured insulated panels supplied by Greenstone Building Products, a Canadian company based in Brandon, Manitoba

The SIP panels are rated R30 and environmentally sustainable

The greenhouse features a north wall to retain heat in colder months while absorbing it in warmer months

The research areas being pursued include: Internet of Things sensors, permaculture and solar energy optimization

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

