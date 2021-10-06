Fletch Officially Launches Out of Beta, With Their First Two Security Offerings Available for Free

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fletch, a Silicon Valley startup that is out to automate the "busy work" of cybersecurity analytics, has officially launched its first two offerings that continuously analyze trending threats and insider risk, free of charge. For the past two and half years, Fletch has collaborated with top industry experts to create a platform where all it takes is a few clicks to connect a company's data and answers to pressing questions get delivered daily right to an inbox.

"We built Splunk for the sake of making machine data accessible — think Google for machine data," said Erik Swan, co-founder of Splunk and Fletch Board Member. "When I look at Fletch, I see a company who is taking that mission to even more radical conventions of modern interfaces. The next generation needs to get answers as easily as they get Instagram updates, and Fletch is pioneering that vision."

The problem is simple. Cybersecurity teams can't keep up with the pace of the industry. There is a massive talent shortage. The DIY analytics tools on the market don't offer relief. Teams are bogged down with data plumbing, false positives, and dashboard upkeep. All menial tasks that are prime for automation. So, many just give up. They check the compliance box, and live in a reactionary state.

"Complexity is the enemy of cybersecurity,'' said Grant Wernick, CEO and co-founder of Fletch. "Technical transformation is happening at a nearly vertical rate. Large enterprises have a chance, but most companies just have hope. Fletch solves this gap by flipping the model from ground-up DIY analytics to turn-key answers understandable by even leadership."

Fletch's first two solutions address the most pressing questions on every security leader's mind.

Am I affected by the threats my customers are reading about in the news?

Who in my company isn't acting like themselves? And are they really a security risk?

Fletch's first offering, Trending Threats, tells companies if the emerging top threats in the news impact their organization. Fletch does this by correlating emerging cyber threats with the data generated by a company's vulnerability and endpoint solutions. All it takes is 15 minutes to connect products like SentinelOne, Crowdstrike, Carbon Black, Qualys or Tenable and they'll start getting daily email updates telling them if any of the top threats impact them.

The second offering, Insider Risk, quickly tells a company if anyone in their organization looks off and if so whether or not they are an actual risk. Fletch does this by indexing thousands of data points generated by the company's Gsuite, MS 365, and Okta applications to build dynamic baselines and risk profiles of every individual at the company. The platform also enables the company to dive into anyone with a click of a button to expedite investigation.

Fletch is out to automate the "busy work" of cybersecurity analytics by simply delivering critical answers teams need to make better decisions and prioritize resources.

"Cybersecurity comes down to knowing what you need to know, but don't know before it's too late," said David Hua, CISO of Grand Rounds Health. "Fletch changes that experience — it took us less than an hour to connect our data, and it started delivering meaningful insights right away. It is allowing us to focus on what matters and to free up our team from continuous data wrangling."

As more and more companies continue to move to the cloud and adopt SaaS software, Fletch will be there with more answers to their top security questions.

About Fletch

Fletch is an analytics platform that simplifies the unnecessary complexity that exists within cybersecurity. Fletch is known as an Answer Engine because it makes an organization's data instantly useful without any data wrangling. Fletch is 10X faster than other solutions on the market because of its natural language search technology that makes for easy setup and an intuitive UI without the need for any data-plumbing or code. Its disruptive pricing and self-service SaaS model make the platform accessible to companies of all sizes. Fletch is backed by top investors including August Capital, Google Ventures, DCVC, and Splunk.

Visit us on our blog, Twitter, LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Lindsay Daum

marketing@fletch.ai

Related Files

Fletch Launch Release.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Fletch









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment