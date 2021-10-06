Flawless Faces Med Spa Offers Botox and Other Treatments for Students and Residents in Tempe

Chandler, AZ, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Attending college as a student can be a stressful and anxious experience, as well as being fun and exciting. There are exams and countless coursework deadlines to contend with, and possibly worries about living with strangers or concerns about the future. All of this can take its toll on your health, resulting in irritability, panic attacks, and lack of concentration. The anxiety and stress can also show in your skin and physical appearance.

One solution to the stress of student life (or even everyday life if you’re not a student) is a visit to a professional medical spa. These places really know their stuff when it comes to making clients feel a hundred bucks, and they offer beauty treatments and procedures carried out by qualified nurses.

Flawless Faces Med Spa is a full-service spa located in Chandler, AZ catering to students of ASU and local residents. It specializes in a variety of cosmetic treatments to help you to enhance your natural beauty and achieve your dream appearance. These treatments include cosmetic injections, laser treatments, facials, waxing, and much more.

The expert team of highly-trained and experienced staff that work there offer personalized care – so whether you need Botox Tempe or lip filler, they have a treatment to suit your beauty requirements. Get in touch with the team today to discover more!

Rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit

Late nights spent studying, working, or partying can easily take their toll on your body and skin, making you look a lot older than you actually are. The last thing you need while trying to focus on your education or other important matters is to be insecure in your own body, so it’s important that you take care of your mind body and spirit. By looking after your skin’s appearance and physical health, you can potentially boost your mental health and renew your spirit too.

Flawless Faces offers premium beauty treatments in a calming environment, such as:

Luxury fillers to help you get the perfect pout Botox in Tempe Juvederm Restylane Dysport Versa

Skin care that can restore your skin’s natural radiance and glow Facial peels DiamondGlow facial

Hair removal services for smoother, softer skin Laser removal Waxing unwanted body hair



A medical spa with a difference

Flawless Faces was founded by Ali Garzuzi, RN, BSN, a licensed Cosmetic Nurse Injector with over 20 years in the healthcare industry. Ali is passionate about helping her clients achieve all their beauty goals while also treating them like family, making them feel welcome at the spa.

Ali began had a vision that Flawless Faces would offer patient-forward, high-quality aesthetic treatments for clients in Arizona. The belief of everyone who works at the medical spa is that everyone is naturally beautiful and unique in their own way. Despite this, they understand that people have insecurities and need help overcoming these, which is why they step in to help bring out their clients’ natural beauty and boost their confidence.

Flawless Faces strives to exceed every client’s expectation when it comes to health and beauty experiences. The spa utilizes the very best products and equipment to carry out all of its services, so you can rest assured that your health and beauty needs will be met.

It’s important to the team that they offer a safe, relaxing experience so you can enjoy the entire experience, and they always conduct a thorough consultation beforehand to answer any questions and ensure you are 100% comfortable with your personalized treatment plan. Get in touch today to discuss your beauty needs!

More information

If you’re searching for lip fillers or Botox Tempe AZ, you can’t go wrong with Flawless Faces Med Spa. You can easily find the spa listed on Google Maps by following this link:

https://www.google.com/maps?ll=33.258793,-111.857697&z=14&t=m&hl=en&gl=US&mapclient=embed&cid=16491632580117652578&q=Botox.

To find out more, please visit https://flawlessfacesaz.com/. For inquiries, you can get in touch by calling 1602 622 7000 or emailing flawlessfacescosmeticinjection@gmail.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/flawless-faces-med-spa-offers-botox-and-other-treatments-for-students-and-residents-in-tempe/