Populus Group Wins Diversity in Business Award

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Populus Group is honored and excited to announce that we have been selected as a winner of the Daily Herald Business Journal's Diversity in Business Awards. The awards honor businesses that demonstrate a commitment to and advancement of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Populus Group and the other honorees are profiled in a special publication of the Daily Herald Business Ledger published in the fall of 2021.

Populus Group's mission is based on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed, and we are committed to sharing this philosophy with our community of customers and contractors. A proud minority owned and veteran owned business, diversity and inclusion are a part of the Populus Group DNA. Beyond helping customers to earn diversity spend on each engagement, we are also committed to utilizing our business as a platform to drive advancement for diverse, underrepresented or underserved populations in our communities. Everything we do, from our service offerings, to our hiring practices, to our support models, embodies our values by ensuring everyone has equal access to opportunities, while providing an equitable and inclusive environment.

"Diversity & inclusion has always been a top priority for Populus Group. After the events of 2020, more and more organizations are developing or expanding their diversity & inclusion efforts," says Mario Lambert, a Populus Group Diversity & Inclusion Council board member and Director of Strategic Sales. "We see it as part of our mission to push beyond of our immediate circle of influence to share our best practices with the broader community. The Daily Herald Business Ledger is helping us do exactly that."

To qualify for this award, Populus Group's comprehensive submission package was reviewed and selected by the Daily Herald; this included organizational information as well as details regarding our mission, our diversity and inclusion initiatives both inside Populus Group and how we give back in the Lisle community surrounding our regional Populus Group office and nationwide. Among these initiatives include:

Community service and involvement in our local communities

Our standing as a minority and veteran owned business and helping customers capture diversity spend to meet their goals

Choosing to work with companies who align with & support our values

Mentoring other small, local diverse suppliers across the nation

Internal employee resource groups

Education & training for our internal team on diversity & inclusion, biases and more

Individual team members' contributions to their communities

And more.

The Daily Herald Business Ledger is the leading provider of business news in suburban Chicago. With a local office in the Chicago area, it was important to us to work with a publication similarly passionate about and dedicated to the area.

