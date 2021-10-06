IBCI Named Manufacturer's Representative for GNB Industrial Power

Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc., the largest motive and stationary power applications provider in the Southeast, is proud to announce they have been awarded Manufacturer’s Representative Status in the states of Virginia and Georgia for GNB Industrial Power, a Division of Stryten Energy LLC.

Effective October 5, 2021, Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc. will be responsible for sales and service of all GNB Industrial Power product lines in the states of Virginia and Georgia, including the LiFTFORCE LPX, Tubular and Marathon battery lines, as well as the complete line of GNB chargers.

“We are proud that GNB Industrial Power chose us to represent them in these growing markets. IBCI is respectful of all the brands in the territories we serve and will continue to meet the service needs of our clientele regardless of the product brand," said Jason Poston, President of Industrial Battery and Charger, Inc. "We look forward to working with this innovative company and continuing our partnership with them for many years to come.”

“We are pleased to expand our business relationship with IBCI, a leading provider of motive power battery, charger and service solutions in the Southeast,” said Matt Gould, Vice President - Marketing, Sales and Service for GNB Industrial Power, A Division of Stryten Energy. “The addition of GNB’s comprehensive portfolio of batteries, application management and charging systems will enable IBCI to meet the evolving needs of their customers in Georgia and Virginia.”

About GNB Industrial Power, a Division of Stryten Energy LLC

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the transportation, motive power, essential power and military sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that keep people on the move and supply chains running.

GNB Industrial Power, Stryten’s motive power division, offers a comprehensive portfolio of motive power batteries, performance management tools and chargers at every price point – economy, mid-level and premium. We work closely with our customers to understand their business and operations, using powerful GNB Cloud Software to factor unique application needs into the solutions we design. Learn more at www.stryten.com/gnb.

About Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc.

“Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc. (IBCI) was founded on the fundamental principle that providing a premium product at a competitive price, representing it with honesty and integrity and backing it with a commitment to customer satisfaction is the only way to serve our customers,” shared Poston. Over the past 42 years, IBCI has grown to the largest independent, family owned distributor of industrial batteries and chargers in the United States.

The founder of Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc., Terry K. Earnhardt, has over 50 years of experience in the industry, and still serves as CEO. His sons, Keith and Tim Earnhardt joined the company in 1992. They learned the business from the ground up and currently serve as Co-Chief Operating Officers. Terry Earnhardt shared, “Service is what we built the business on.”

With 13 sales and service centers, IBCI is a dominant force in the motive and stationary battery and charger industry in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. IBCI employs over 150 associates, with over 60 certified service technicians, and daily deploys over 75 mobile service vehicles. IBCI services all brands of motive and stationary power equipment. IBCI is a distributor for Enersys®, BHS®, Battery Watering Technologies®, GNB Industrial Power, Green Cubes Technology and Green Energy Concepts, Inc.®