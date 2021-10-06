Generation USA Partners with St. Petersburg College to Offer Free Access to Online Job Training Programs in Digital Marketing

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation USA , a nonprofit organization that provides free job training, placement, and support to help people find life-changing careers, is excited to announce its partnership with St. Petersburg College (SPC) to offer its free, bootcamp-style, online Digital Marketing program with the goal to train 50 students.

"The Digital Marketing Analyst program at St. Petersburg College is a great way for students to dive into an exciting and in-demand career by gaining technical and leadership skills that lead to highly recognized industry certifications," said Belinthia Berry, acting dean of workforce development.

Made possible through the Verizon Skill Forward Initiative, Verizon committed more than $44 million over several years to Generation to help close the opportunity gap for workers and increase access to digital skills. This initiative is part of Verizon's responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon, with a goal to prepare 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.

These programs, which are open to anyone seeking to expand their skill set and pursue a career in the technology field, give learners opportunities to build and refine the skills needed to excel and launch new careers upon graduation.

SPC alumni rank first in Florida for earning the highest entry wages among state community college graduates. SPC was founded in 1927 as St. Petersburg Junior College, Florida's first two-year college. Access, excellence and student support are the hallmarks of St. Petersburg College. Regionally accredited and nationally recognized, SPC was the first state college in Florida to offer bachelor's degrees. St. Petersburg College offers more than 180 degrees and certificate programs of study, and many high-demand, high-skill, industry-recognized workforce certifications. The college offers a career-focused curriculum created in conjunction with industry experts to ensure students are able to meet the needs of today's employers.

The school's intersection of culture and community complements Generation's goal of transforming education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible.

"We're thrilled to partner with SPC and work to provide jobs in Tampa and St. Pete for new and emerging fields like digital marketing," said Sean Segal, Generation USA CEO. "The combination of our programs and St. Petersburg College's deep workforce relationships in the community will be a win for both our students and employers."

"This program emphasizes Verizon's commitment to providing at-risk populations with the tech skills they need for the digital workforce," said Courtney Barnard, government affairs and local engagement, Verizon. "This initiative is aligned with Citizen Verizon, our responsible business plan that focuses on expanding resources for the populations who need it most to help them prosper and thrive."

In addition to these programs, Generation offers a myriad of online reskilling programs that provide free resources and access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand technology sectors.

For more information on the program or to apply, prospective participants and interested employers can visit usa.generation.org/tampa.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally, and three times as many were underemployed—and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high demand, and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org .

About St. Petersburg College

St. Petersburg College alumni rank 1st in the state of Florida for possessing the most valuable job skills among two-year colleges. Founded in 1927, SPC is Florida's first two-year college and the first to offer bachelor's degrees. We offer more than 110 degree and certificate programs, including many high-demand, high-skill industry-recognized workforce certifications. Our career-focused curriculum is created with input from industry experts to give students the skills they need to meet the needs of today's employers. Our new Pathways Program gives students a clear roadmap to success to ensure they are taking the right courses - in the right sequence - to meet their goals. Learn more at spcollege.edu .

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

