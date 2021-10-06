Leading Payment Processor VizyPay Welcomes Two Directorial New Hires From Outside the Payment Processing Industry

WAUKEE, Iowa, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning leader in the payment processing industry for small businesses, today announces the appointment of Jason Bahnsen, as General Counsel and Director of Risk/Compliance, and Mana Thongvanh, as Director of Operations. Each is the first to hold their respective roles within the company; both will help to drive the organization forward through streamlined operational workflow, as well as with the development and implementation of a risk and compliance program.



“With VizyPay’s continued growth and success, we knew the next step in our expansion was appointing these directorial roles,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and co-founder of VizyPay. “In hiring outside of the payment processing space, we hope to continue disrupting the industry by bringing forth new ideas and innovative offerings, specifically from those who are able to look at the field through a fresh lens.”

As General Counsel and Director of Risk/Compliance, Bahnsen hopes to leverage his legal and compliance knowledge and experience in the financial services industry to help VizyPay develop and implement a risk and compliance program. “I look forward to bringing my own personality to the VizyPay atmosphere and culture,” said Bahnsen. “I’m also excited about the opportunity to partner with the people who have worked so hard to bring VizyPay to the level that it has achieved in such a short amount of time. I’m certain my good attitude and strong work ethic will allow me to quickly learn the nuances of the industry, enabling me to assist VizyPay in taking the next step in it’s already impressive growth.”

Thongvanh, as Director of Operations, will work to streamline the operational processes for five different departments - customer service, tech support, the POS department, file building for equipment and shipping and deployment - including external and internal communications, program implementation, adoption and more. “I’ve known Austin Mac Nab, VizyPay’s CEO and co-founder, for quite some time and have loved watching the company grow,” explained Thongvanh. “Now, I've been offered the opportunity to help drive this growth and success forward, and couldn’t be more excited about both mine and VizyPay’s next chapter together.”

Prior to this role, Bahnsen was with a private law firm where he practiced for 14 years in Creditor’s Rights Litigation as a Supervising Attorney and then Senior Litigation Attorney. Later, Bahnsen transitioned to a national bank where he served as Compliance Officer in Consumer Lending Compliance - Cards, Retail and Merchant Services for nearly 2 years before accepting the role at VizyPay.

Before VizyPay, Thongvanh was in the construction field for 17+ years holding positions including project engineer and project manager, for 13 of those years. In these roles, Thongvanh oversaw 20-25 million dollar projects such as the building of hotels, hospitals, casinos, apartment buildings and more, managing budgets, plans and contractors.

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.