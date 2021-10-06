American Power & Gas Launches Loyalty Rewards Program to Help Customers Save Money in Trying Times

SEMINOLE, Fla., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accompanied by an ongoing awareness of their customers' needs, American Power & Gas (APG) has stepped up its continued efforts to supply green energy with perks. Designed to make life easier, the new APG Loyalty Rewards program offers discount coupons to restaurants, movie theaters, golf courses, ski resorts, family attractions, travel, shopping, and more. Customers search by zip code on the rewards website to instantly see what cost savings are available for their area. Now, thanks to APG, everything from a Domino's pizza to a day at Walt Disney World just got a bit more affordable.

"Since our inception, our focus has been to give rewards to our customers who believe green energy is essential for sustainability. So, every year they're with us, they receive a 25% rebate check on their average month's electricity and gas supply charges. It's our way of saying thank you." - Jim Bridgeforth, President.

The rewards programs are reflective of the company's recent generous donation to Feeding America. Given in 2020 to help support COVID-19 relief efforts, American Power & Gas donated 1,000,000 meals to Americans in need due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit https://www.AmericanPowerAndGas.com .

About American Power & Gas:

American Power & Gas is a deregulated energy supplier that purchases green energy and supplies it to customers through a local utility. American Power & Gas services NY, NJ, PA, OH, IL, MA and MD.

Location Information:

10601 S Belcher Rd.

Seminole, FL 33777

Contact:

Gavin Bridgeforth

Dir. PR & Marketing, American Power & Gas

gavinb@goapg.com

Customer Service: (800) 205-7491

Sales: (888) 815-6971

Website:

https://www.AmericanPowerAndGas.com

Social Media:

https://www.linkedin.cn/company/american-power-&-gas-llc

https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPowerandGas/

https://www.instagram.com/AmericanPowerAndGas

Related Images











Image 1: Loyalty Rewards Promotion





Loyalty Rewards highlighting merchants. Merchants and offers subject to change.

















Image 2: AP&G Logo





AP&G Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment