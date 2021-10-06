Susco Solutions Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

METAIRIE, La., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S usco Solutions , a leading custom business software development firm, announces its No. 2242 ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row, climbing an impressive 559 spots from its previous No. 2801 ranking.



This annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Founded in 2006, Susco is a software development firm specializing in internal business applications, mobile workforce apps, legacy system conversions, and system integrations. They provide mid-market enterprises with the work process automations required to remove or reduce manual tasks and provide the ability to drive top-line revenue with productivity gains and new product offerings. Composed of a team with extensive experience in a diverse range of industries, coupled with a unique culture of personal and professional development places a heavy emphasis on holistic growth, Susco is well-positioned to design and deliver comprehensive software solutions that satisfy business needs and goals and exceed client expectations.

Neel Sus, the Founder & CEO of Susco Solutions, shares what the recognition means to the company. “Being included on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our commitment to creating a high-trust / high-growth meritocracy with our teammates and a true partnership with our clients and providing the tools they need to scale their businesses, we’re creating software that provides solutions to real business problems.”

Achieving a 3-year growth rate of 190%, Susco continues to expand its services to meet client needs nationally in the Insurance, Healthcare, and Construction industries, to name a few. Susco projects experience a typical 2-year ROI of 300% and deliver valuable time and energy back to the clients.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Susco Solutions

Susco Solutions is a Louisiana-based custom software development firm that builds solutions to make companies more efficient and powerful by leveraging the latest technology and aligning themselves with a dedication to quality and transparency. They are a market leader in the industry and specialize in process improvement internal business applications, mobile workforce apps, legacy system conversions, and system integrations. Since 2006, their commitment to growth, communication, action, teamwork, and efficiency has driven their knowledgeable team in using their proven process to create unique and tailored solutions for companies all over the United States. For more information about Susco Solutions, please visit suscosolutions.com .

