StandPoint Finance Launches their New Spanish Desk...

St. Vincent, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned crypto broker, Standpoint Finance, has launched a special customer service section to cater  to its Spanish-speaking customers. The customer-centric brokerage firm, renowned for providing  customised trading platforms for traders at all levels, now has about 50 dedicated and highly-trained  account managers and support professionals that make trading worthwhile for their Spanish-speaking  customers. 

One thing that stands out from the many a Standpoint Finance Review one would come across is the  fact that no two customer experiences are exactly the same. The company has a business model that  helps her identify the best way to relate with every customer to ensure a successful trading journey. As  has always been the culture at Standpoint Finance, the Spanish desk supports both beginner and expert  traders, providing the appropriate milieu for trading, as well as several account options. Customers  have access to the desk 24 hours daily. 

Standpoint Finance's move to offer Spanish support is in line with its vision to occupy the number one  spot as a provider of trading platforms and investment advisory. According to Javier D., Head of the  Spanish Desk, the company understands the importance of an excellent customer experience and  strives to provide just that. In his words, "Our mission is to provide an authentic customer experience  through a transparent and customer-oriented model. If you want to have a profitable trading  experience, contact us. It would, without a doubt, be the best decision you’ve ever made." 

One question that one may come across online is Standpoint Finance Review – Is Standpoint Finance a  scam? Many interested customers have asked the question above, owing to the unmatched benefits  Standpoint Finance offers its traders. It has been confirmed from many independent kinds of research  that the company operates legitimately. The company is registered as Standpoint Investment Limited  and operates under the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.  

With the above in mind, customers should consider harnessing the excellent Spanish support provided by Standpoint Finance and get access to trading platforms carefully designed to meet their needs. 

StandPoint Finance is a registered broker that provides personalised trading platforms that  meet traders’ individual needs. Its advanced social platform enables traders to trade easily and smartly. The company guarantees a top-notch customer experience, as well as improved  security measures that ensure customers are able to trade securely. 

Contact: Standpoint Investment Limited

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 

Email: support@standpointfinance.com 

Website: https://www.standpointfinance.com

Disclaimer: This press release is not intended to be a source of investment, financial, technical, tax, or legal advice. All of this content is for informational purposes only. Readers should do their own research. Standpoint Investment Limited is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this press release.


