StandPoint Finance Launches their New Spanish Desk...

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned crypto broker, Standpoint Finance, has launched a special customer service section to cater to its Spanish-speaking customers. The customer-centric brokerage firm, renowned for providing customised trading platforms for traders at all levels, now has about 50 dedicated and highly-trained account managers and support professionals that make trading worthwhile for their Spanish-speaking customers.

One thing that stands out from the many a Standpoint Finance Review one would come across is the fact that no two customer experiences are exactly the same. The company has a business model that helps her identify the best way to relate with every customer to ensure a successful trading journey. As has always been the culture at Standpoint Finance, the Spanish desk supports both beginner and expert traders, providing the appropriate milieu for trading, as well as several account options. Customers have access to the desk 24 hours daily.

Standpoint Finance's move to offer Spanish support is in line with its vision to occupy the number one spot as a provider of trading platforms and investment advisory. According to Javier D., Head of the Spanish Desk, the company understands the importance of an excellent customer experience and strives to provide just that. In his words, "Our mission is to provide an authentic customer experience through a transparent and customer-oriented model. If you want to have a profitable trading experience, contact us. It would, without a doubt, be the best decision you’ve ever made."

One question that one may come across online is Standpoint Finance Review – Is Standpoint Finance a scam? Many interested customers have asked the question above, owing to the unmatched benefits Standpoint Finance offers its traders. It has been confirmed from many independent kinds of research that the company operates legitimately. The company is registered as Standpoint Investment Limited and operates under the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

With the above in mind, customers should consider harnessing the excellent Spanish support provided by Standpoint Finance and get access to trading platforms carefully designed to meet their needs.

StandPoint Finance is a registered broker that provides personalised trading platforms that meet traders’ individual needs. Its advanced social platform enables traders to trade easily and smartly. The company guarantees a top-notch customer experience, as well as improved security measures that ensure customers are able to trade securely.

Contact: Standpoint Investment Limited

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Email: support@standpointfinance.com

Website: https://www.standpointfinance.com

Disclaimer: This press release is not intended to be a source of investment, financial, technical, tax, or legal advice. All of this content is for informational purposes only. Readers should do their own research. Standpoint Investment Limited is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this press release.