Paul Ayers, CEO and Co-Founder of Noetic Cyber, Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder of Noetic Cyber, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Paul was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Paul into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Paul has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Paul will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Paul will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"The Forbes Technology Council is an important community of thought leaders and innovators," said Paul Ayers, "I look forward to contributing to its work and engaging with other technology leaders on cybersecurity issues."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT NOETIC CYBER

Noetic Cyber enables security teams to make faster, more accurate decisions to detect coverage gaps and reduce cyber risk. Noetic is a cloud-based Continuous Cyber Asset Management & Controls Platform that provides teams with unified visibility of all assets across the cloud and on-premises, delivering continuous, automated remediation to close coverage gaps and enforce security policy. Noetic improves security tool and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Press contact:

jcowper@noeticcyber.com

