Solid Power Appoints Former AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc., an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, which is in the process of combining with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III ("DCRC") (NASDAQ: DCRC), today announced the appointment of John Stephens to its board of directors. Mr. Stephens is also expected to be nominated to serve on the board of directors of the combined company following completion of the proposed business combination with DCRC and is expected to serve as chairman of the audit committee.



“We welcome John to the current Solid Power board and are pleased that he has agreed to serve both now and following the completion of our pending business combination with DCRC,” said Doug Campbell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “We believe John’s executive management experience in the oversight of a large, publicly traded company, as well as his extensive experience with financial and accounting matters, corporate transactions and international business and affairs will enable him to provide valuable perspectives on the operational, financial and strategic matters that lie ahead of us.”

Mr. Stephens brings to the Solid Power board more than 35 years of accounting and finance expertise, including experience in matters of financial planning, corporate development, accounting and accounting policy, tax, auditing, treasury, investor relations, corporate real estate, business planning, and financial, operational and regulatory reporting. Prior to his March 2021 retirement, Mr. Stephens served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AT&T, Inc., having previously served in a series of successive positions in AT&T’s finance department. Prior to his tenure at AT&T, Mr. Stephens held a variety of roles in public accounting. He is also a member of the board of directors of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., where he serves as chairman of the audit committee.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Solid Power board during such a critical moment in the company’s journey,” said Mr. Stephens. “Solid Power is at the forefront of battery technology innovation as the world transitions to battery-powered electric vehicles. I look forward to helping the company advance its leadership position during this next stage of growth.”

Mr. Campbell said, “As we prepare to enter the next phase of Solid Power’s evolution, we have set out to assemble a group of highly accomplished individuals that are dedicated to driving forward our strategic vision of powering a cleaner, safer and more cost-effective electric future, while bringing to the board a collective set of expertise and perspectives that will enable us to deliver shareholder value for the long term. Adding John to our board is a key step in achieving that vision.”

Completion of the proposed business combination with DCRC is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Solid Power

Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

