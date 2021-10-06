Chiesi USA Donates nearly $15,000 to Three Triangle Nonprofits through Partnership with Durham Bulls

Partnership spotlights Triangle nonprofits as the true champions with Chiesi as the 2021 presenting strikeouts sponsor

CARY, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Durham Bulls took down the Norfolk Tides on September 12, Chiesi USA (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, concluded its presenting strikeout partnership with the minor league baseball team. Chiesi and the Bulls joined together to present donation checks of more than $4,000 to three Triangle-area nonprofits – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Children’s Flight of Hope and Activate Good.

“After over a year of physical distance and global struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were elated to unite with the Bulls yet again for such an amazing cause,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “Year after year, we truly enjoy this partnership to help these organizations make a difference in people’s lives. I am proud of Chiesi’s continued commitment to supporting our community, especially during these difficult times.”

The partnership is part of Chiesi’s CSR program Chiesi in the Community, which invests in health and wellness initiatives for underserved children and the community. Throughout the team’s season, Chiesi donated to the featured nonprofits for every home strikeout by the Bulls. The Bulls collected more than 650 home strikeouts during the season.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi is an international research-focused pharmaceuticals and healthcare group with over 85 years’ experience, operating in 30 countries with more than 6,000 employees (Chiesi Group). To achieve its mission of improving people’s quality of life by acting responsibly towards society and the environment, the Group researches, develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in its three focus areas: AIR (products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations), RARE (treatment for patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases) and CARE (products and services that support specialty care and consumer-facing self-care). The Group’s Research and Development centre is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development hubs in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden to pursue its pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory programmes. In 2018 Chiesi has changed its legal status to a Benefit Corporation, according to the law in Italy, USA and, more recently, in France, by incorporating common benefit objectives into its bylaws, to generate value for its business, for the society and the environment. Since 2019, Chiesi has been the world’s largest B Corp certified pharmaceutical group. B Corps are global leaders convinced to leverage business as a force for good. Moreover, as a Benefit Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. is required by law to report annually in a transparent way about its progress in achieving the common benefits objectives it has set forward. The Group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2035. For further information: www.chiesi.com.

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Neha Suryavanshi, (919) 678 6611 x1533, neha.suryavanshi@chiesi.com

PHOTO CAPTION: Mike Wasyluk, Director of New Product Planning for Chiesi, presents the strikeout donations to each of the nonprofits. Pictured from left to right: Lee Pike, Development and Outreach Coordinator, Activate Good; Matt Callahan, Board of Directors, Children’s Flight of Hope; Carol Pyszkowski, Manager of Events and Community Engagement, Children’s Flight of Hope; Pat Nelli, Executive Director, Children’s Flight of Hope; Ron Pringle, Chief Executive Officer, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle; Mike Wasyluk, Director, New Product Planning, Chiesi USA; Matt Robinson, Board of Directors Chair, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

