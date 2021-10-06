Lennar Comes to Chatham Park

PITTSBORO, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatham Park, a master-planned community in Pittsboro, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that Lennar Homes, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, will soon offer townhomes in Vineyards at Chatham Park. Adding townhomes by a builder of Lennar's national reputation to Chatham Park is another example of the community's consistent growth as well as its commitment to a variety of diverse housing options.

"Lennar is thrilled to be part of such an innovative and sustainable community," said Lennar Division President for Raleigh/Durham Troy George. "With easy access to all the Triangle has to offer, Chatham Park supports a lifestyle that is both fresh and familiar - with its emphasis on bringing people together in a healthy, connected mixed-use community. Chatham Park's value and focus on quality reflect our own passion for building homes and neighborhoods that fit the needs of today's discerning homebuyer."

Lennar's 64 townhomes are scheduled to be built near Chatham Park Way and Wendover Way in the Vineyards section of this technology-centric community convenient to Raleigh, North Carolina. Including the sold-out Cottage homes, this will make three types of products featured in Vineyards at Chatham Park. While floor plans and pricing are still being determined, Lennar confirms that its signature Everything's Included® program will be part of the townhome selections. Everything's Included® reimagines the homebuying experience by including the most desired home features - such as upgraded flooring and countertops - at no extra cost. Additional features include a full complement of smart technology and energy-saving products.

"Lennar's reputation for excellence and approach to homebuilding are a perfect complement to the five pillars that Chatham Park is founded upon," said Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins of Preston Development. "Lennar's practices are similar to that of Chatham Park's with respect to Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship. We look forward to working with the Lennar team and seeing their beautiful townhome designs in Vineyards at Chatham Park."

Buyers of a Lennar townhome in Chatham Park will benefit from an array of amenities within the community including 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; playgrounds and a splash pad; picnic facilities; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; and much more. Penguin Place, located in Chatham Park, offers craft breweries, several dining options including Mi Cancun and Marco's Pizza, as well as other needed services such as eye care, real estate, and financial planning. Residents of Chatham Park will also enjoy close proximity to MOSAIC, a 44-acre live-work-play-learn mixed-use development located within Chatham Park along Highway 15-501. Scheduled to open Fall 2021, MOSAIC will provide upscale opportunities for shopping and dining, an amphitheater for live music and entertainment, art galleries, and space for businesses and healthcare facilities.

About Chatham Park

Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

www.ChathamPark.com

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com .

